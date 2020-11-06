Telegram for Windows gets a playlist, new animated stickers, and more

In conjunction with this new functionality in the communication area, the option has also been included in the update that allows to set multiple posts at the top of groups and channels, thus not losing important content by participants as new content is corrected.

Just like the mobile version, in Windows Telegram it will also be possible to navigate between fixed messages, which you can update when changing certain information, as well as when sharing with other contacts.

Another important novelty is the creation and playlists with audios and songs sent in bulk for a chat, which helps to facilitate when listening, as they are all unified in one message, instead of several, even allowing automatic reading. , it was still somewhat uncomfortable in general.