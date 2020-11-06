Dead and injured in attacks in Nagorno-Karabakh

Violence in the South Causus region is not decreasing. Armenia and Azerbaijan blame each other for the new skirmishes and speak of “losses” to the enemy.

Baku / Yerevan (dpa) – At least three civilians have been killed in renewed intense fighting in the South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The capital of Stepanakert and the town of Shushi were “heavily bombed” by the Azerbaijani side throughout the night, Nagorno-Karabakh authorities said. Several houses were set on fire in Suschi. There were also several injured.

The Armenian Defense Ministry in the capital Yerevan said Azerbaijan had received support from Turkish forces during its attacks. However, there is no official confirmation of the use of these forces. According to the Nagorno-Karabakh authorities, there was fighting all over the front. The army has the situation under control.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry in the capital Baku, in turn, reported opposition attacks on the town of Terter and several villages. In addition, several army positions on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan have come under fire. Both sides blamed each other for the new skirmishes and spoke of “losses” to the enemy. Independent verification of this information is not possible.

Several agreements on a ceasefire did not work. Authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh recently spoke of more than 1,100 soldiers killed. Azerbaijan did not provide any information. There were only 92 civilians killed. In Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, more than 50 casualties among the population have been reported.