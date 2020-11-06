Samsung Free: the new layout of the newsfeed leaked on the video

Samsung is getting closer and closer to launching the new newsfeed system, Free, which comes with several significant visual changes and evolutions compared to the current version, the Daily, which is still working on devices from the manufacturer of the South. -Korean.

Recently, a video showing how the new interface works in practice was shared on Twitter, allowing a preliminary overview of what has been developed by the company to be applied in the system of the brand’s devices in a few updates.

As you can see in the video below, the functionality will remain on the system home screen and can be viewed by swiping your finger on the left corner of the device. In Samsung Free, you can see three different guides that share the main forms present in the feed to track content, namely: Watch, Read and Play.

In the first tab, Watch, you can access the streaming company itself, the Samsung TV +. In the Play section, you can access several simple games that have instant running dynamics. Finally, in the Read tab are news from several sites, which can be filtered by today’s main topics: entertainment, health, news, politics, tech news, and world.

Distribution is underway to some users, but that doesn’t mean Samsung will be doing the mass update later this month. However, it is important to keep an eye on the changelog for future updates in order to take advantage of this important change for those who like to follow the news on their mobile phones.

So, dear reader, are you used to using Samsung Daily? If so, what did you think of Free? Say your opinion in the comments!