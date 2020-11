Ready to Eat Food Market 2020 Competitive Insights, Trends and Demand Growth to 2026Nomad Foods Ltd., Bakkavor Foods Ltd., General Mills Inc., McCain Foods., Orkla ASA

Ready to Eat Food Market research report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas. Ready to Eat Food Market research analysis performed in this report hopefully lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. A panel of skilled analysts, well-versed statisticians, knowledgeable research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and smart economists work carefully to generate such a great market research report for the businesses. Not to mention, various steps for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information have been utilized for generating the business report.

Global Ready to Eat Food Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 114,387.81 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 219,693.73 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising need of plant protein amid rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Nomad Foods Ltd., Bakkavor Foods Ltd., General Mills Inc., McCain Foods., Premier Foods Group Ltd., 2 Sisters Food Group., Greencore Group Plc., Orkla ASA, ConAgra Foods Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Birds Eye Ltd., Findus Group Ltd., ITC Limited, Nestle, Conagra Brands, Inc., Unilever, The Kraft Heinz Company., CSC Brand LP., Hormel Foods Corporation., Tyson Foods, Inc., Fleury Michon, Grupo Herdez Food Services, Greencore Group plc

By Product Meat/Poultry Products Cereal Based Products Vegetable Based Products Others

By Packaging Canned Frozen or Chilled Retort Others

By Distribution Channel Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience/Departmental Store Specialty Store Online Store Others



Ready to eat food is plant and animal derived food that is initially washed, then cooked after which it is frozen and processed to be consumed after heating directly. This process saves energy and time of consumers. People now prefer to eat nutritional small quantity of ready to eat food instead of traditional large meals due to their busy lifestyle.

Market Drivers:

Rapid urbanization and high disposable income is expected to drive the market growth

Lack of time to cook at home due to busy schedules is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Poor sensory properties of ready-to-eat food is expected to restrain the market growth

Rising health consciousness among the consumers is also expected to restrain the market growth

The Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In Ready to Eat Food Market Report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ready to Eat Food are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

In September 2018, Bakkavor Foods Ltd. acquired Haydens Bakery Ltd (U.K.). This helped the company expand its dessert portfolio and extend it’s in store bakery offer.

In July 2018, Nomad Foods completed the acquisition of Aunt Bessie Limited(U.K.) from William Jackson & Son Limited(U.K.).This acquisition will help the company further develops its portfolio in the UK with strong brand positioning and market leadership in frozen roast potatoes and frozen Yorkshire puddings.

This READY TO EAT FOOD market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

Table of Contents

1 Ready to Eat Food Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Ready to Eat Food Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Ready to Eat Food Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Ready to Eat Food Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Ready to Eat Food Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Ready to Eat Food Market Size by Regions

5 North America Ready to Eat Food Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Ready to Eat Food Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Ready to Eat Food Revenue by Countries

8 South America Ready to Eat Food Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Ready to Eat Food by Countries

10 Global Ready to Eat Food Market Segment by Type

11 Global Ready to Eat Food Market Segment by Application

12 Global Ready to Eat Food Market Size Forecast (2019-2027)

