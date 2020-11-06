Protein Ingredients Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis |Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd, Arla Foods, Kewpie Corporation, Amco Proteins

Protein Ingredients Market research report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas. Protein Ingredients Market research analysis performed in this report hopefully lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. A panel of skilled analysts, well-versed statisticians, knowledgeable research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and smart economists work carefully to generate such a great market research report for the businesses. Not to mention, various steps for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information have been utilized for generating the business report.

The protein ingredients market size is projected to be valued at USD 76.47 billion by 2027. It is likely to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The rising demand for food products rich in nutrients is projected to propel the growth in the market for the forecast to 2027.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Kerry Group PLC, Omega Protein Corporation, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd, Arla Foods, Kewpie Corporation, Amco Proteins, Gelita AG, Hilmar Ingredients, Bunge, Mead Johnson, Scoular, Roquette, Burcon NutraScience, MGP Ingredients, MGP Ingredients, MGP Ingredients, Tessenderlo, Kewpie Egg Corporation, Kewpie Egg Corporation, Glanbia plc, FrieslandCampina DMV B.V., Davisco Foods International Inc among other global and domestic players.

Interpret a Competitive Outlook Analysis with Sample Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-protein-ingredients-market&SB

Succinct Description of the Market:

Proteins are fundamental, structural and functional unit of every cell in the body, and are involved in a variety of metabolic interactions. Protein is an essential factor for growth, repair and the maintenance of good health. Soy, wheat and pea are the key plant proteins, while whey protein, casein & caseinates, egg protein, and gelatin are major animal proteins across the world. The demand for soy protein is increasing at an exceptional rate, due to the increasing usage of isolate, concentrates, and texturized vegetable proteins on the large bases.

The global market for protein ingredients has observed an exponential growth in the last few years, due to the rising popularity of soy and pea proteins among end users. The rising demand for eggs & dairy products, and development of new products such as micellar casein, is complementing the growth of the market.

Major players in the protein ingredients are making various developments such as launch of new products, opening new research and development centres, and new plants for the growth of the protein ingredients market; for instance, ADM has opened its new soy processing capabilities at oilseeds plant in Spyck, Germany. The company has also expanded its product range such as Nutriance, which is an innovative wheat protein concentrates.

The increasing demand for functional proteins, rising consumer health awareness, new technological developments, increasing demand for animal products and rising demand for superior personal and health care products is driving the market growth. However, factors such as stringent government regulations on animal-sourced protein are expected to restrain the market growth of animal protein.

Global Protein Ingredients Market Country Level Analysis

Protein ingredients market is analyses and market size, volume information is provided source, the global protein ingredients market is segmented into animal source and plant source.

The countries covered in the global protein ingredients market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA)

Europe dominates the protein ingredients market in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 because of growing demand for protein products in the region and increasing urbanization in the region.

Get Full Report (including COVID-19 impact analysis and up-to 30% discount): https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-protein-ingredients-market?SB

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Protein Ingredients are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

Crucial Market Segment details-:

On the basis of product type, the protein ingredients market is segmented into animal protein, whey protein, casein and caseinates, milk protein, egg protein, gelatin, plant protein, soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein and others.

On the basis of form, the protein ingredients market is segmented into isolate, concentrate and others

On the basis of application, the protein ingredients market is classified into nutritional powders, beverages, protein and nutritional bars, bakery and confectionery, breakfast cereals, dairy products, infant nutrition, animal feed and others

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Global protein ingredients market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to protein ingredients market.

Research strategies and tools used-:

This PROTEIN INGREDIENTS market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

Table of Contents

1 Protein Ingredients Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Protein Ingredients Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Protein Ingredients Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Protein Ingredients Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Protein Ingredients Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Protein Ingredients Market Size by Regions

5 North America Protein Ingredients Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Protein Ingredients Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Protein Ingredients Revenue by Countries

8 South America Protein Ingredients Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Protein Ingredients by Countries

10 Global Protein Ingredients Market Segment by Type

11 Global Protein Ingredients Market Segment by Application

12 Global Protein Ingredients Market Size Forecast (2019-2027)

Receive TOC of the Premium Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-protein-ingredients-market&SB

Conclusion:

This Protein Ingredients research report gives the outcome that matters most to the client. The research carried out in this report suggests what is going to be beneficial and how the report will help the business to grow.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: sales@databridgemarketresearch.com