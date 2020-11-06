Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) Market 2020 Edition Report with Impact of COVID-19|Top Leaders- DuPont and Dow., Wacker Chemie AG, KCC CORPORATION., Alfa Aesar

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) Market research report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas. Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) Market research analysis performed in this report hopefully lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. A panel of skilled analysts, well-versed statisticians, knowledgeable research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and smart economists work carefully to generate such a great market research report for the businesses. Not to mention, various steps for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information have been utilized for generating the business report.

Global polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.85% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand of PDMS in healthcare applications and growth in cosmetic sector are the factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- DuPont and Dow., Wacker Chemie AG, KCC CORPORATION., Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific; CHT Group, BRB International b.v., Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Siltech Corporation, Wynca Group, Iota Silicone Oil (Anhui) Co., Ltd, Clearco Products Co., Inc, Specialty Silicone Products, Inc, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc, GELEST, INC, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Merck KGaA, Quzhou Ruilijie Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd., Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., KCC Basildon, ARIHANT SOLVENTS AND CHEMICALS among others.

PDMS are mainly popular for their strange rheological properties and are one of the most commonly used silicon- based organic polymer. They are usually non- toxic and non- flammable silicon based organic polymer. High molecular weight PDMS, low- molecular weight PDMS and ultra- high molecular weight PDMS are some of the common types of the PDMS. They have usually high heat stability, good dielectric properties, oxidation resistance, low surface tension, low vapor pressure, anti- foaming and other. They are widely used in application such as food & beverages industry, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry, surfactants & antifoaming agents and others.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand from various end- industries is also driving market growth

Increasing demand for high-molecular-weight PDMS will also accelerate the market growth

Replacement of hydrocarbon-based products with PDMS fluid-based products also acts as a market driver

Growing prevalence of elastomers will also augment the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

High investment cost will hinders the market growth

Strict regulatory policy also acts as a major restraining factor for this market

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

By Type

Low-Molecular Weight PDMS

High-Molecular Weight PDMS

Ultra-High Molecular Weight PDMS

By Form

PDMS Elastomers

PDMS Fluids

PDMS Resins

Others

By End- User

Industrial Process

Building & Construction

Household & Personal Care

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Others

By Application

Lubricants and Greases

Food & Beverages industry

Surfactants and Antifoaming Agents

Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Industry

Others

In May 2019, KCC Corp., Wonik QnC Corp. and SJL Partners L.L.C. announced the acquisition of MPM Holdings Inc. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their position in the global silicon market. This will be beneficial for the companies as it will enhance their product portfolio and will also strengthen their financial position

In September 2018. Dow chemical announced their high return investment in downstream and upstream silicon franchise so they can meet the rising demand of the silicon among consumer. The main aim is to meet the demand from home & personal care, electrical and industrial, consumer goods and other. This launch will also help them to enhance their portfolio and strengthen their position in the market

1 Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) Market Size by Regions

5 North America Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) Revenue by Countries

8 South America Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) by Countries

10 Global Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) Market Segment by Type

11 Global Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) Market Segment by Application

12 Global Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) Market Size Forecast (2019-2027)

