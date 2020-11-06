Ardern sworn in for a second term

His successful fight against the corona virus gave him an absolute majority in the elections. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern presents New Zealand’s new government – Maori becomes Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Wellington (AP) – Just under three weeks after her clear election victory, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was sworn in for a second term.

Shortly before, the 40-year-old said her government’s most important goals now were to jumpstart the economy and protect New Zealanders from the corona pandemic. Ardern’s successful fight against the virus had, among other things, contributed to his clear electoral success.

The South Pacific island state has so far weathered the crisis very lightly with strict measures and has so far recorded less than 2,000 infections. 25 people have died in connection with Covid-19. In October, New Zealand said the virus had been defeated for the second time. The country has now returned to relative normality. Even sporting events in fully occupied stadiums are again possible.

To keep this going, there is a new department in Ardern’s government: Chris Hipkins is now the Covid-19 Minister. The 20-person cabinet includes eight women, five Maori and three LGBT (gay, bisexual and transgender) women. The Minister of Foreign Affairs is Maori Nanaia Mahuta, who is the first woman to hold this post.