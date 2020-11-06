Redmi Note 9 5G and Pro version has design and specifications confirmed by TENAA

After several rumors confirm that Xiaomi should launch two variants of the Redmi Note 9 with support for 5G connection, behold, TENAA – a Chinese body similar to our Anatel – has already released the device approval forms.

Starting from the standard Redmi Note 9 5G, the device has a 6.53 inch IPS LCD display with FHD + resolution, a hole in the screen for the 13 MP front camera and a 20: 9 aspect. processor is the MediaTek Dimensity 800U, which should work with 4 GB, 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

See in the images below that the device has a circular camera module, with three sensors. The main one has 48 MP, while the others can be wide angle and deep.

Finally, 3C also confirmed that the Redmi Note 9 5G has a 5000mAh battery and supports fast charging up to 22.5W. In addition, it runs Android 10 under MIUI 12 and measures: 161, 96 x 77.25 x 9.2 mm for a weight of 200 grams.

Both variants of the Redmi Note 9 5G line must support MicroSD card, side fingerprint reader and MIUI 12.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G should be a bit more powerful. The device also has an IPS LCD screen, but its display is 6.67 inches. The hole for the 16 MP front camera is centered, the resolution is FHD +, and the refresh rate reaches 120Hz.

According to TENAA, the processor for the Pro variant is the Snapdragon 750G, which is expected to work with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM and storage options of up to 256GB. In the camera department, it’s likely that the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will have a main sensor of 108 MP.

Meanwhile, the battery has 4820 mAh and supports fast charging of 33 W. Another important detail is the presence of Android 10 running MIUI 12, and these are the dimensions: 165.4 x 76.9 x 9 mm for a weight of 214.5 grams.

What did you think of the device’s specifications? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.