Löw names newcomers Uduokhai and Max – Reus is not here

Munich (dpa) – Joachim Löw has named a very large 29-player squad with two surprising newcomers for the last three international matches of the German national football team of the year Corona 2020.

Augsburg center-back Felix Uduokhai (23) and full-back Philipp Max (27), who moved from FCA to PSV Eindhoven this summer, have been named to the DFB squad for the first time by the national coach. The last missing Leroy Sané, Ilkay Gündogan and Thilo Kehrer return. In addition to goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, who has just returned after a long injury break at FC Barcelona, ​​Löw also gives up Marco Reus, although the 31-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker is now back on track. match.

Most of the team will meet on Monday afternoon in Leipzig. It is only after the test match against the Czech Republic that Bayern will block with Manuel Neuer, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich and Sané as well as Matthias Ginter from Gladbach, Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) and Timo Werner (Chelsea) FC) will join the team. These eight players are only intended for the last two Nations League games in Leipzig against Ukraine and Sevilla against Spain.

As with the first international trio in October, Löw wants to control the high load on domestic players. “At EM we need players who are fresh after a long season and eager to succeed,” said the 60-year-old looking towards 2021. Due to injury and corona, Löw is missing at the end of the season. year Niklas Süle, Kai Havertz, Lukas Klostermann, Julian Draxler, Emre Can and Suat Serdar.