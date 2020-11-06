Global Scabies Treatment Market 2020 with Covid-19 Impact on Market Size, Share, Global Growth, Trends, Emerging Factors

Databridgemarketresearch.com announces the release of the report “Global Scabies Treatment Market” Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By 2027. The market data analysed and evaluated in the world class Global Scabies Treatment Market report makes to achieve the business goals and objectives in preset time frame. This market research report endows with productive ideas which in turn help to make the product more effective and striking in the competitive market. This report covers the specific study of the industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. The Global Scabies Treatment Market research report takes into account key product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the industry by the key market players.

Global scabies treatment market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The highly contagious nature of the disease expands the market size. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global scabies treatment market are Encube Ethicals, B. Jain Group of Companies, Perrigo, TRIO LIFESCIENCE PVT.LTD., Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Aktis Pharma India Pvt Ltd., Mankind Pharma, PalsonsDerma, Abbott, NuLife Pharmaceuticals, HH Pharma, Renovision Exports Pvt. Ltd., Salvepharma, Mark (India) Cosmed Pvt. Ltd., ARISTO Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Curatio Healthcare, among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global scabies treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of scabies treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Scabies Treatment Market

Scabies is a contagious skin infection which is pimple like rashes and itching. This condition is caused by growth of small mites called Sarcoptes scabiei in the skin. These mites exhibit their reproductive cycle in the skin and can spread by physical contact from person to person. These mites are also called mange mites. This disease is pruritic in nature and mainly affects the wrist, elbows, armpits and area between the fingers.

Market Drivers

Increasing investment in research and development of therapies of scabies by many pharmaceutical companies drives the market growth

High prevalence rate of scabies is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing awareness about the disease and its available treatment options drives the market growth

Poor hygiene in the population is another factor boosting this market growth

Market Restraints

Homecare remedies can be a restraint in the growth of this market

Side effects associated with drugs used for scabies management hampers the market growth

Stringent regulatory policies for approval of drugs restricts the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Encube Ethicals received Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approval from the U. S. FDA for Permethrin, a pyrethroid agent used for treatment of scabies and lice mites. This approval will provide the company rights for manufacturing and commercialization of permethrin and expands the business size of the company

In October 2017, the U. S. FDA issued new guidelines for submission of clinical data to CDER and CBER for Permethrin to conduct biopharmaceutical and clinical studies. These guidelines will create systemic and stringent policies for approval of permethrin, followed by pharmaceutical companies

