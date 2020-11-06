Global Anesthesia Delivery Systems Market 2020 with Covid-19 Impact on Market Size, Share, Global Growth, Trends, Emerging Factors

Databridgemarketresearch.com announces the release of the report “Global Anesthesia Delivery Systems Market” Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By 2027. The market data analysed and evaluated in the world class Global Anesthesia Delivery Systems Market report makes to achieve the business goals and objectives in preset time frame. This market research report endows with productive ideas which in turn help to make the product more effective and striking in the competitive market. This report covers the specific study of the industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. The Global Anesthesia Delivery Systems Market research report takes into account key product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the industry by the key market players.

Global anesthesia delivery systems market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.43% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to increasing demand for anesthesia in surgical procedures.

Competitive Analysis:

Global anesthesia delivery systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of anesthesia delivery systems market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global anesthesia delivery systems market are Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mindray DS USA, Inc., Smiths Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Group plc, Masimo, ResMed, Chart Industries, Getinge AB, Penlon, HEYER Medical AG, Löwenstein Medical GmbH & Co. KG., Beijing Siriusmed Medical Device Co., AEONMED, Oricare, Inc. among others.

Market Definition: Global Anesthesia Delivery Systems Market

Anaesthesia delivery systems are used for anaesthesia delivery and the system is also used to monitor anaesthesia level in patient body during procedures. The anesthesia delivery system consists of three major components, namely compressed gas supply, anesthetic machine, and breathing circuit. An anesthesia delivery system is designed to deliver a gaseous anesthetic agent during surgeries. The gaseous anesthetic agent is mixture of oxygen alone or oxygen with nitrous oxide. Increasing number of surgeries around the world is one of major factor contributing growth in the global anaesthesia delivery systems market.

Market Drivers

Increasing number of surgical procedures is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases is expected to enhance growth of the market

Increasing technological advancement is another factor driving this market growth

Favorable reimbursement scenario in developed regions will also boost the market growth

Market Restraints

Complications of anesthesia delivery systems are expected to restrain the market growth in the forecast period

Lack of trained anesthesiologists in developing nations is expected to hinder the market growth

Anesthesia delivery systems require high maintenance which is expected to restrict the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and B. Braun Melsungen AG has launched Onvision needle tip tracking real-time ultrasound guidance device for regional anesthesia. The major focus of this launch to improve point-of-care medical solution to fulfill current and future needs in regional anesthesia as regional anesthesia is a rapidly growing as a substitute for general anesthesia to improve results and efficiency

In July 2019, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has received $10 million contract from The U.S. Defense Dept. for anesthesia recording and monitoring device sustainment services and $60 million contract for subsystems, patient monitoring systems, accessories, consumables and training. The contract will help to increase Drager’s credibility as it is one of most valuable contracts

