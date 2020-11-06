Joe Biden takes leadership in Georgia

No Democrat has won in Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992. For Joe Biden, the state could play a key role. Because President Donald Trump needs Georgia to give all 270 voters a chance to win.

Washington (AP) – In the race for the White House, Trump’s challenger Joe Biden took the lead in Georgia after a long race to catch up.

If Biden manages to stay on top of the state with 16 voters, that could be a breakthrough development. Because without Georgia, President Donald Trump would not have the number of 270 voters necessary for an electoral victory – even if he won in all the states still open. Races in Alaska, Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania are also open.

On Friday morning (local time), former Vice President Biden in Georgia was, according to election data, at times 917 votes ahead of Trump, as reported by CNN. Since election day on November 3, Biden has garnered more than 300,000 votes. The count was almost over – but there could still be a few thousand votes, including from members of the military.

Biden would get the 270 electoral votes needed to win the election, if he won Georgia and confirmed his success in Arizona. The AP news agency and Fox News broadcaster had previously cast Arizona against the Democrats. The other media were still holding back.

Trump managed to secure the votes of 16 voters in Georgia in 2016 with a good five percentage points ahead of Hillary Clinton. Georgia has been more Republican-prone in recent years: no Democrat had won the state since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Biden’s victory in Georgia would therefore also put a stop to the wave of lawsuits threatened by Trump over electoral defeat. Because in Georgia, the republicans provide, among others, the governor and the holders of the central office as well as the majority in the two chambers of the parliament. The president’s claims that in states like Pennsylvania, Democrats fraudulently stole his victory in high office don’t work in Georgia’s case. There is also no evidence of electoral fraud in other states, as election officials and US channels have repeatedly reported.

In Pennsylvania, the outgoing operator’s lead fell to about 22,500 votes. The state with its 20 voters could decide the election for Biden alone.

Meanwhile, Trump confirmed on Twitter in the middle of the night that he won the election with ease with the votes cast “legally.” The president previously claimed in a White House appearance that Democrats were attempting to fraudulently steal his victory. Twitter immediately warned the tweet that the post may contain misleading information.