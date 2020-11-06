International

Bolsonaro says federal police have already identified a hacker who broke into the STJ system

rej November 6, 2020

After a hacker attack hijacked the collection, emails and all Superior Court of Justice (STJ) processes, President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) said federal police already knew who the perpetrator was of crime.

The information was revealed in his traditional live, which still takes place on Thursday evenings. Laughing, Bolsonaro praised the PF’s work, but did not reveal additional details about the operation:

Well, the federal police acted immediately. I had the information from the director general of PF, Mr. Rolando Alexandre. And he has already been congratulated by the president of the STJ for what he has achieved so far. They’ve already found out who the hacker was. You already found out, Cid [assessor do presidente]? Did you find out? Damn, the guy hacked and couldn’t stay there for two hours, hey.

At this time, the federal police have not formally commented on the matter. Despite everything, digital experts have been collaborating with STJ technicians since the opening of the investigation on Tuesday (3).

In the case of the STJ, it is suspected that the hacker also managed to gain access to the court database backup, as he was successful in preventing access and encrypting all information.

In contrast, several federal systems were also “down” this week: Ministry of Health, Federal District Department of Economics and Federal District Government. So far, it is not possible to know if there is a link with the attack of the STJ or if everything is only a preventive measure.

rej

Related Articles

November 4, 2020
1

Alpha1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market To Witness at Steady CAGR and Competitive Analysis up to 2027

October 12, 2020
0

Global Transcranial Doppler Devices Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2026

October 9, 2020
19

Osteomyelitis Market 2020-2027 New Informative Study || Leading Players – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Zhejiang Guobang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Novartis AG

October 26, 2020
19

Subsea Production System Market: Know about Impact of Covid-19 by Top Companies like – One Subsea, Hydrasun, Kongsberg Oil & Gas Technologies, FMC Technologies, Technip, FMC Technologies, and more

Close