Bolsonaro says federal police have already identified a hacker who broke into the STJ system

After a hacker attack hijacked the collection, emails and all Superior Court of Justice (STJ) processes, President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) said federal police already knew who the perpetrator was of crime.

The information was revealed in his traditional live, which still takes place on Thursday evenings. Laughing, Bolsonaro praised the PF’s work, but did not reveal additional details about the operation:

Well, the federal police acted immediately. I had the information from the director general of PF, Mr. Rolando Alexandre. And he has already been congratulated by the president of the STJ for what he has achieved so far. They’ve already found out who the hacker was. You already found out, Cid [assessor do presidente]? Did you find out? Damn, the guy hacked and couldn’t stay there for two hours, hey.

At this time, the federal police have not formally commented on the matter. Despite everything, digital experts have been collaborating with STJ technicians since the opening of the investigation on Tuesday (3).

In the case of the STJ, it is suspected that the hacker also managed to gain access to the court database backup, as he was successful in preventing access and encrypting all information.

In contrast, several federal systems were also “down” this week: Ministry of Health, Federal District Department of Economics and Federal District Government. So far, it is not possible to know if there is a link with the attack of the STJ or if everything is only a preventive measure.