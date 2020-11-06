Latest News : Geotextile Tubes Market by Type (Woven, Nonwoven), End-use (Marine & Hydraulic, Environmental Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Construction)- Global Forecast to 2024

The research reports on “Geotextile Tubes Market” report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Geotextile Tubes Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors.

The Global Geotextile Tubes Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.8 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3.3 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2019 to 2024.

#Key Players- Ace Geosynthetics (Taiwan), Officine Maccaferri (Italy), Low & Bonar(UK), Flexituff Ventures International Limited (India), TechFab India Industries Ltd (India), Geofabrics Australasia Pty Ltd (Australia), KoninklijkeTenCate (Netherlands), NAUE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Huesker (Germany), Fibertex Nonwovens (Denmark).

Based on type, the woven segment is expected to grow at the higher CAGR between 2019 and 2024. Woven geotextile tubes are used widely for dewatering applications due to their high-performance efficiency. Woven geotextile tubes are manufactured by sewing one or more layers of high strength permeable woven geotextile fabric together to form a tube which is later filled with high water content materials by hydraulic pumping.

The geotextile tubes market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The geotextile tubes market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is growing rapidly. This region is home to some of the leading consumers of geotextile tubes globally, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

