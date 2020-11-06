In-Dash Navigation System Market key Drivers, Business Insights, Trends and Applications by 2026

The Objective of the “Global In-Dash Navigation System Market” report is tdepict the trends and upcoming for the In-Dash Navigation System industry over the forecast years. In-Dash Navigation System Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2019 t2026 mulling over 2018 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due tdevelopment and improvement in the innovation.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4566

The global in-dash navigation system market was valued at $10,497 million in 2016, and is projected treach $21,994 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2017 t2023. In 2016, Asia-Pacific led the in-dash navigation system market with 40.90% share, followed by Europe, which contributed a 32.96% share. An in-dash navigation system operates based on a GPS tprovide the user with current location and shortest possible routes tthe required destination. Factors such as rising disposable income of individuals and reduced fuel consumption of the vehicles supplement the global in-dash navigation system market. However, high cost of this system and lack of supporting infrastructure in developing countries restrict the market growth.

In 2016, the 2D maps segment dominated the global in-dash navigation system market, based on technology, in terms of revenue. Furthermore, based on application, passenger cars led the global market, followed by LCVs segment in 2016. However, the HCVs segment is expected tregister the highest CAGR from 2017 t2023.

The passenger cars segment generated the highest revenue in the global in-dash navigation system market in 2016. In 2016, the display unit segment was the highest revenue contributor in the component segment. LAMEA is projected texhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In 2016, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, accounting for highest market share, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. In 2016, China dominated the Asia-Pacific market; similarly, in the same year, Germany led the overall market in Europe. However, in North America, U.S. currently dominates the market.

Download Sample Report at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4566

The key players profiled in the report include,

Continental AG

Garmin Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbHDelphi Automotive PLC

DensCorporation

Tomtom NV

Harman International

Alpine Electronics Inc.

Pioneer Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Report Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4566

Key questions answered in In-Dash Navigation System Market research study: