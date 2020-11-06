Why Demand for Two Wheeler Insurance Market is Growing at Faster Pace in Automotive Sector?

Surge in number of two-wheeler buyers across developing nations and rise in awareness among individuals regarding insurance benefits drive growth of the market. In addition, rise in automobile sales and mandatory requirements to insure all vehicles by governments across the world fuels the growth of the market. However, rise in competition in the insurance market hampers growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in urbanization and adoption of digital platforms by insurance companies across emerging countries is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

The global two wheeler insurance market size is growing considerably and is expected to expand in the future, owing to increase in number of two-wheelers across the globe and rise in insurance awareness among individuals. A two wheeler insurance plan basically covers any damage that a two-wheeler may incur in the event of an accident, natural disaster, or theft. Two wheeler insurance policy gives security against losses resulting from injuries to the rider or passenger as well as third parties, based on the type of policy purchased by an individual.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Lockdowns, owing to the pandemic have caused a sharp drop in vehicle sales and, as a result, insurance sales rate has also dropped significantly in most regions.

In addition, regulatory restrictions were imposed on insurers by governments to ease pressure on customers, due to the current economic circumstances, which has declined the market growth.

Leveraging e-commerce platforms to boost sales:

Insurers are now choosing e-commerce platforms to improve revenue by faster sales. Offering insurance plan through e-commerce platforms help insurers improve their sales. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, a major insurance provider in India, now offers its two wheeler insurance to customers through Flipkart, biggest e-commerce platform in India.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents analytical depiction of the global two wheeler insurance market size along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global two wheeler insurance market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global two wheeler insurance market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed two wheeler insurance market analysis based on the present and future competitive intensity of the market.

Regions Covered:

Major players analyzed include ETA Services Ltd, Evans Insurance Brokers Ltd, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited, National Insurance Company Limited, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Universal Sompo General Insurance Co.Ltd., Liberty General Insurance Limited, ICICI Lombard GIC Ltd, Progressive Casualty Insurance Company.

