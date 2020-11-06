Asus ROG crosshair VIII Dark Hero and Zen 3 motherboard, records falling

Asus informs us that the Safedisk with their ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero motherboard was able to overclock the Safedisk to take 15 top spots in the world. A new single-core world record on Geekbench 4 is also on the agenda.

It’s a real deluge of scores that is being announced. A total of 15 top places in the world as well as several records with 8-core, 12-core and 16-core chips in a variety of categories are presented. The manufacturer underlines a top rating for Geekbench4 in single core and 6 GHz in 16 cores.

ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero, the current AMD motherboard?

The configuration used used a Crosshair VIII Dark Hero motherboard that came with Ryzen 5800X, 5900X and 5950X chips, i.e. H. 8, 12 and 16 core processors.

HardwareProcessorRyzen 5800X, 5900X and 5950XMotherboardROG crosshair VIII Dark HeroMemoryTrident Royal F4-4000C15D-16GTRSGraphic cardGeForce GT 710Power Enermax MaxTytan 1250W TitaniumCoolingCustom setting for liquid nitrogen

The evaluations were carried out with Cinebench R15 and R20, Geekbench 3 and 4 applications and a large number of CPU-intensive benchmarks (GPUPI 1B, HWBot x265, wPrime 1024M).

Probably one of the greatest achievements is surpassing the 6 GHz mark with a frequency of 6075 MHz on all cores during an experiment with GPUPI 3.2 1B 16 cores.

World RecordGeekbench4 – Single Core11002

8-Core Global First PlacesCinebench R153502 cbCinebench R207977 ptsGeekbench3 – Multi Core63565HWBot x265 Benchmark – 4K27.54 fps

12-Core Global First PlacesCinebench R155228 cbCinebench R2011883 ptsGeekbench3 – Multi Core92598GPUPI for CPU – 1B47.849 sHWBot x265 Benchmark – 4K40.651 fpswPrime – 1024m31.885 sec