Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market by Material (Metals, PTFE, Nitrile Rubber, Silicone, EPDM), Type (O-Ring Seals, Gaskets, Lip Seals, D Seals), Application- Forecast to 2023

The Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market report contains 130 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market is estimated to be USD 1.8 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.4 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.0%. This report spread across 130 Pages, Profiling 11 Companies and Supported with 67 Tables and 44 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market:

Trelleborg AB (Sweden)

Freudenberg Group (Germany)

Flowserve Corporation (US)

James Walker (UK)

Parker Hannifin Corporation (US)

Saint-Gobain S.A. (France)

Garlock (US)

John Crane (US)

IDEX Corporation (US)

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (UK)

O-rings accounted for the largest market share in the pharmaceutical processing seals market. O-rings are used in pharmaceutical equipment used during the manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs. The increasing demand for pharmaceutical processing seals is driven by the growth of the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector.

Silicone is estimated to be the fastest-growing material for pharmaceutical processing seals between 2018 and 2023. Silicone is preferred in the pharmaceutical industry due to its properties such as flexibility and stability in extreme pressure and temperature conditions, chemical inertness, and minimal bacterial growth.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.3.1 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market

4.2 Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market, By Region

4.3 Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market in North America, By Country and Application, 2017

4.4 Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market, Developed vs Developing Countries

5 Market Overview

…..more

