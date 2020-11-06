Mi 11 coming? Xiaomi lets Mi 10 stock run out in China

Apparently, Xiaomi may have started to “prepare the ground” for the launch of the Mi 11 family. This is because the company has stopped selling almost all variants of the Mi 10 line in its home country.

According to reports from several consumers, Xiaomi has stopped supplying Mi 10 family stocks. As a result, it is no longer possible to find the device or its Pro variant at major Chinese retailers.

The only store that still sells the devices is the Chinese giant’s official website. However, the consumer has no options, because there is only the simplest variant of the Mi 10 (8 GB + 128 GB). The rest with 8 GB + 256 GB or 12 GB + 256 GB is missing.

For now, Xiaomi has yet to comment on the reason for this marketing stance. Regardless, the company may also have decided to end the Mi 10 line to promote the Mi 10 Ultra, which in some cases costs almost the same price as the Mi 10 Pro.

In addition, the Chinese giant has also favored certain smartphones from its former subsidiary Redmi. This is evident when we observe that the Redmi K30 Pro and K30S, for example, have been launched. However, what really catches the eye are the rumors about the arrival of the Mi 11 line.

The devices are expected to be the first on the market to feature the new Snapdragon 875 processor. Also, as long as the launch can only take place in February, chances are Xiaomi will follow Samsung’s lead and eventually anticipate. the presentation at the end of January. .

Looking forward to the Mi 11 range? Let us know your expectations here in the comments.