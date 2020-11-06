Why Shadow Banking Market Seeing Tremendous Growth Near Future? Top 10 Reasons

Surge in adoption of shadow banking in real estate projects to avoid regulatory framework and increase in adoption of shadow banking in emerging countries drive growth of the market. However, strict regulations imposed by governments to avoid shadow banking practices hamper growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in adoption of shadow banking by various industries and non-financial institutes to surge their profit and grow in emerging countries such as India and China is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

The global shadow banking market size is experiencing a significant growth, and is expected to expand in the future, owing to rise in demand for credit creation. Shadow banking is a term used to describe different financial institutions, which facilitates bank like transactions but do not follow legal surveillance of a country. Furthermore, it consists of brokers, lenders, and creditors who use shadow banking for lending purposes to gain profit from it without following a regulated procedure.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic created severe health, social, economic, and financial security threats.

Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) or shadow banks give access mainly to small and medium-sized enterprises, infrastructure, and real estate segments that were already severely affected by the lockdown.

Owing to disruption from the pandemic, businesses need to adjust to changes optimally, which, in turn, results to repositioning of all models and mechanisms.

Lending firms are likely to experience elevated late payments over the period, as disruption due to the pandemic would have a significant effect on the cash flow of borrowers.

Rise in demand for shadow banking:

Shadow banking activities are on the rise at high levels in both industrialized and developing economies. After the financial crisis of 2008, the U.S. has seen a substantial increase in adoption of shadow banking to surge their economy.

Throughout many emerging countries, shadow banking offers alternate investment and lending tools to under-served markets. The fast-growing form of shadow lending is peer-to-peer (P2P) credit, which is mediated via digital networks that effectively match depositors and borrowers. Development and growth in emerging markets is less complex than developed countries.

Top Player in the Industry:

Major players analyzed include UBS Group AG, Standard Chartered PLC, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Financial Stability Board, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse Group AG, HSBC Holdings PLC.

