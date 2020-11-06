Why Personal Loans Market Seeing Tremendous Growth Near Future? Top 10 Reasons

Rise in need of short-term financing, owing to limited income levels, instant lending & approval systems, and developed collateral-free credit programs for personal loans are some of the factors that drive the market growth. However, higher competition from digital credit platforms such as FinTech start-ups and changing regulated environments are some of the factors that limit the market growth.

Conversely, willingness of low- and middle-income groups to avail personal loans and increase in loan volume, primarily in emerging countries, are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

The global personal loans market size is witnessing a considerable growth, and is projected to rise as more millennials express interest in securing loan for short-term liquidity clearance. A personal loan is a form of unsecured loan that allows individuals to meet their existing financial necessities. Typically, personal loan providers offer individuals the opportunity to utilize their funds & invest with secured measures.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The COVID-19 crisis has created a severe effect on the global customer credit industry. It has witnessed substantial decrease in demand for personal loans.

Moreover, lower demand is influenced by a lack of consumer confidence, employment instability, and economic uncertainty.

As a result of lockdowns, imposed moratoriums on banks has delayed the collection of loans across the globe, which has affected banks with huge losses.

Major Regions Covered:

North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and Middle East & Africa.

Companies Analyzed:

Major players analyzed include Wells Fargo, LightStream, Inc., Goldman Sachs Bank U.S.A, TD Bank, N.A., American Express Company, Barclaycard, CHOICE, State Bank of India, and DBS Bank.

