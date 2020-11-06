Matthäus: Favre must “play offensively” against Bayern

Munich (dpa) – Record-breaking national player Lothar Matthäus wants a brave line-up from BVB coach Lucien Favre ahead of the Bundesliga’s best game between Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern Munich on Saturday (6.30 p.m. / Sky).

“If Favre is to finally end his curse on Bayern, he has to play offensively,” Sky expert told German news agency on Friday: “I hope this time he doesn’t bring players like Jadon Sancho before the second half. These players are just not allowed to sit on the bench in such a game. “

Favre is “an excellent coach and Dortmund are not at the level of FC Bayern”, said Matthäus: “But the game is certainly important for him too. If BVB is to lose again, they say: Favre has again shot the short straw in a big game. “How bravely put Munich in difficulty, despite a 2: 6 in the Champions League, FC Salzburg has shown for a long time. “They showed it for an hour, but they lacked strength,” said Matthäus: “This shouldn’t happen in Dortmund.”

For the 1990 world champion captain, FC Bayern is currently “the best team in the world. But if they currently have one weakness, it’s the many goals they’ve conceded. Dortmund have to put on pin pricks, “said the 59-year-old:” But then the other team also has to adapt: ​​stop the Bavarian offense, because of course it is sensational. “

However, Dortmund recently “have improved tremendously in defense. And in Bruges, they had a good balance. We were brave and still played zero. If that balance is right, on a good day you have a chance to win against Bayern Munich.

Nevertheless, the Munich squad are favorites for their former captain on Saturday as well as in the title fight. “If Bayern are right, no other team stands a chance. You have to recognize that, the way Bayern are playing at the moment and how they are organized in the club, ”said Matthäus.