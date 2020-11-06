Iconic New York bookstore in danger of closure appeals – damning response

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and a sharp drop in turnover, Strand Bookstore has issued a desperate warning.

It’s in Greenwich Village.

The Strand Bookstore was born in 1927, in Greenwich Village, New York. It is known for its “18 miles of books” (approximately 29 kilometers) and is the last of the 48 bookstores that once existed on 4th Avenue.

With the novel coronavirus pandemic, the streets of New York are deserted, so there are no customers in the city’s most varied stores. The space of Nancy Bass Wyden, granddaughter of the founder of the Strand bookstore, faced the strong possibility of being forced to close the doors of the last bookstore on the avenue.

In a final attempt to save the family store, he sent a request for help via Twitter. “For the first time in Strand’s 93-year history, we need to mobilize the community to buy books so we can keep the doors open until there is a vaccine.”

The response from customers has been overwhelming. 25,000 orders in just one week, causing the bookstore’s website to shut down several times, generating approximately $ 200,000 (€ 171,000) in revenue. “I really believe that we are not just a bookstore. I think we are a place of discovery and a community center. When I asked for help and our customers responded so quickly it was very emotional, ”said the owner in an interview with The Washington Post.

However, the space is not entirely safe, due to the great financial crash it has suffered in recent months. But Wyden doesn’t want to give up: “I’m trying to imagine what my dad and grandpa would do at this point, after spending six days a week working for the store. I don’t think they wanted me to give up without a fight.