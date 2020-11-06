Demerara Sugar Market Forecast to 2027 – BG Reynolds Syrups, Billingtons Sugar, Guyana Sugar Corporation, Liber and Co, LOC Industries, Nordic Sugar A/S

Demerara sugar was originated in the Colony of Demerara in British Guiana and is known today as the Republic of Guyana. Demerara is used as generic name of a type of specialty raw cane sugar. The sugar is often used in sweetening coffee and home baking. The demerara sugar is generally renowned for its golden yellow crystals. It is slow-dissolving sugar, which is a chosen favorite of tea and coffee connoisseurs the world over. Tea drinkers enjoy the enhanced flavor imparted by the slight coat of molasses on the crystals.

The rising need for substitute finished food items and massive demand for natural ingredients is bolstering the demerara sugar market’s growth. Furthermore, the key players are capturing large shelves in the retail stores to promote their brands and offer discounts for the customers. Besides, the market players are focusing on creating brand awareness among potential customers, therefore further expanding the market scope over the forecasting years. Moreover, these players are expanding their product line and establishing a dominant position in the market. Furthermore, industry players are also focusing on efficient after-sales service to improve their brands’ reputation and increase the sales potential of their products. All these aspects are likely to influence the growth of the Demerara sugar industry over the foreseeable future. However, the high price of Demerara sugar is expected to hinder the Demerara sugar market growth.

The List of Companies

1. BG Reynolds Syrups

2. Billingtons Sugar

3. Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc.

4. Liber and Co.

5. LOC Industries

6. Nordic Sugar A/S

7. Ragus Sugars Manufacturing Ltd.

8. Rahul Sugar Products

9. Sugar Australia Company Ltd

10. Tereos

Impact of COVID-19 to the Demerara Sugar Report

This coronavirus outbreak has led various industry players to change business strategies and innovate their products. Moreover, it has created lucrative opportunities and few fallbacks that have revamped the overall industry. This report has integrated the data influenced by the COVID-19 effect and provided granular analysis on what market segments would play a crucial role in the growth of the Demerara Sugar market. It also includes insights into the successful strategies implemented by the leading players to stay ahead in the competition.

The market research team has been closely monitoring the market since 2015 and has covered the wide spectrum of the market to provide insightful data for the forecast period 2020-2027. The insight partners have provided crucial data in a graphical representation with the help of tables, bar graphs, pie charts, histograms, and info graphics. To give a detailed analysis of the market, the market segments have been fragmented into sub-segments. The segments drivers, challenges, and restraints are also considered which is vital for the market growth. Besides this, it also covers the impacts of government regulation policies and regulations on the market.

