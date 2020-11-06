$ 73.8 Billion Worth “Adhesives & Sealants Market”, Led by Henkel, H B Fuller, Sika, Arkema and more.

Global Adhesives & Sealants Market to grow at a CAGR of around 4.6% during the forecast period. This market research report provides a comprehensive segmentation of the global Adhesives & Sealants by product Adhesive Formulating Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt, Reactive), Sealant Resin Type (Silicone, Polyurethane, Plastisol, Emulsion, Butyl, Polysulfide). It outlines the market shares for key regions such as the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

The Adhesives & Sealants Market is projected to grow from USD 58.9 billion in 2019 to USD 73.8 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2019 and 2024. This report spread across 227 Pages, Profiling 11 Companies and Supported with 198 Tables and 51 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Adhesives & Sealants Market:

Henkel (Germany)

H B Fuller (US)

Sika (Switzerland)

Arkema (France)

Huntsman Corporation (US)

3M Company (US)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US)

Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

DowDuPont Inc. (US)

Wacher Chemie Ag (Germany)

The paper & packaging application accounts for the largest share in the adhesives & sealants market and is expected to remain the largest market segment between 2019 and 2024.The growth of this segment is expected to be driven by increased use of adhesives in a wide variety of paper bonding applications.

Silicone sealants are very versatile products that have excellent resistance to UV radiation, ozone, and most chemicals. They offer good thermal stability, low-temperature flexibility, and long-term aging properties. The formulations typically include adhesion promoters and fillers to increase flexibility and tensile strength.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1–60%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3–10%

By Designation: C-Level Executives –30%, Directors –60%, and Others–10%

By Region: North America–35%,Europe– 20% ,APAC – 30%,South America – 5%,Middle East & Africa–10%

Research Coverage:

This report provides detailed segmentation of the adhesives & sealants market on the basis of the adhesive formulating technology, sealant resin, application, and region. Based on formulating technology, the adhesives market has been segmented into water-based, solvent-based, hot-melt, and reactive & others.