15 years later, System of a Down has new songs – all for a cause

It took a real war for the American group to launch new themes.

Banda returns to the studio for a cause.

They are one of the most beloved groups in the world of heavy rock in Portugal, with several visits to the country over the years. Yet fans have been eagerly awaiting new songs for 15 years. The wait is over.

The Californian-born Armenian group returned to the studio after the conflict between Azerbaijan and their home country resumed last September. They walked away with two new songs that are also a warning for war.

“Protect the Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz” are the two new songs reported by “Rolling Stone” magazine. The songs released the first week of November are already available on video on YouTube and on the band’s Bandcamp. System of a Down is calling on fans to donate to the Armenia Fund, which provided humanitarian support on the ground.

At the center of the conflict which has already claimed thousands of victims is the Nagorno-Karabakh region, located in Azerbaijan but with a majority of the population of Armenian origin. Truce attempts failed. The fighting has lasted for more than 40 days and the number of victims has already reached several thousand.

It is recalled that the last System of a Down album was “Hypnotize”, released in 2005 and which at the time made its debut at the top of sales in the USA. Since then, the group has continued to perform live but doubts remain about the creation process. The differences have consecutively postponed new projects. Until there.

You can see the official video for “Protect the Land”, with the melodic combination with heavy riffs that is characteristic of the band.