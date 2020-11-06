Latest Digital Pathology Market by Product (Artificial Intelligence, Scanner, Software, Storage), Type (Human, Veterinary), Application (Teleconsultation, Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery) – Forecast to 2025

Digital Pathology Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2025.

The Global Digital Pathology Market is projected to reach USD 1,054 Million by 2025 from USD 553 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. This report spread across 210 Pages, Profiling 16 Companies and Supported with 192 Tables and 42 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Digital Pathology Market:

Leica Biosystems (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan)

Roche (Switzerland)

3DHISTECH (Hungary)

Apollo Enterprise Imaging (US)

XIFIN (US)

Huron Digital Pathology (Canada)

Visiopharm A/S (Denmark)

Corista (US)

Indica Labs (US)

Objective Pathology Services (Canada)

Sectra AB (Sweden)

OptraSCAN (India)

Glencoe Software (US)

KONFOONG BIOTECH INTERNATIONAL CO.LTD (China)

Inspirata Inc. (US)

Mikroscan Technologies (US)

Proscia Inc. (US)

Kanteron Systems (Spain)

The adoption of AI in healthcare has been rising in recent years due to its ability to optimize clinical processes, thereby solving a variety of problems in the healthcare industry. AI helps patients receive correct diagnosis in a timely manner, maximize hospital efficiency, and reduce the waiting time for patients, thereby enhancing overall healthcare.

On the basis of product, the digital pathology market is segmented into scanners, software, communication systems, and storage systems. The scanners segment accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly due to the increasing adoption of digital pathology solutions across the globe, and the high cost of scanners.

Competitive Landscape of Digital Pathology Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Evaluation Framework

3 Market Share Analysis

4 Digital Pathology Market: Geographical Assessment

5 Digital Pathology Market: R&D Expenditure

6 Competitive Scenario

6.1 Key Developments In The Digital Pathology Market

6.2 Key Product Launches

6.3 Key Expansions

Reason to access this report:

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the digital pathology market. The report analyzes the market based on the product, type, application, end user, and region.

