After the Terror in Vienna: Research in Germany

A few days after the terrorist attack in Vienna, German investigators target four young men from the Islamist scene. There should have been contact with the assassin – and even meetings.

Karlsruhe (dpa) – After the Islamist terrorist attack in Vienna, investigators searched the apartments of four young men in Germany in the morning.

You are not considered a suspect, but are said to have had direct or indirect links with the Austrian assassin. Two of the men even met him in Vienna this summer, according to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office and the Federal Criminal Police Bureau (BKA). There were no arrests.

Investigators also attribute the four German men, aged 19 to 25, to the Islamist scene, as the German news agency in Karlsruhe learned. Two of them come from Osnabrück. The other searches took place in Kassel and in the Pinneberg district (Schleswig-Holstein).

The man from Kassel and one of the Osnabrückers were, according to information from the DPA, from July 16 to 20 in Vienna. There they encountered the last assassin several times. One of the two was even hosted with him, it was said from security circles. There was also contact via a courier service.

According to the federal prosecutor’s office and the BKA, the third man would also have had contact with the attacker via the Internet. The fourth did not have a direct connection, but reportedly communicated with the man’s contact persons via the Internet.

According to information from “Spiegel”, the man from Schleswig-Holstein is registered and has previously lived with his family in Vienna. Two years ago, the Hamburg district court gave him a suspended sentence for an unsuccessful attempt to leave Syria with other Islamists.

The reason for the searches, which began at 6 am, were, according to the federal prosecutor’s office and the BKA, conclusions “which had been transmitted by the Austrian courts to the German law enforcement authorities”. As a result, search warrants were obtained Thursday from the investigating judge of the Federal Court of Justice (BGH). It was only a question of obtaining possible evidence.

According to information from the dpa, the four men have so far been retained as witnesses. The main means of communication have been seized, which must now be evaluated. According to its own statements, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office is investigating unknown persons in connection with the attack on Vienna on November 2.