Ryzen 5000, G.Skill announces new DDR4 Trident Z Neo kits

rej November 6, 2020

On the occasion of the arrival of the Ryzen 5000 from AMD, G. Skill completes its Trident Z Neo storage area. We have new kits with frequencies up to 4000 MHz in CL16.

The Trident Z Neo are high-end DDR4 memory modules. G.Skill uses a black 10-layer circuit board, while cooling is supported by a massive heat sink. The circuit board is inserted in black and silver anodized aluminum. The heat sink takes advantage of some large ribs on top, while a plastic rod runs the entire length. It hides 8 LEDs that provide aRGB.

This backlight is addressable so that each LED can be configured independently. This can be done via the G.Skill software or via the software of a compatible motherboard. The system supports the Aura from Asus, the Fusion from Gigabyte, the Mystic Light from MSI or the Polychrome from ASRock.

Trident Z Neo, new kits for the Ryzen 5000 series

This area evolves with new frequencies and latencies. G.Skill announces DDR4-4000 CL 16-19-19-39 in 32 GB (16 GB x 2), DDR4-3800 CL 14-16-16-36 in 32 GB (16 GB x 2) and a 64 GB DDR4-4000 CL 18-22-22-42 kit (32 GB x 2).

Trident Z Neo by G. Skill DDR4-4000 CL16 16 GB x 2 Trident Z Neo DDR4-4000 CL18 32 GB x 2 Trident Z Neo DDR4-3800 CL14 16 GB x 2

This whole little world is optimized for AMD’s new Ryzen 5000. These different memory kits will be available in late November. We do not have any information on prices.

