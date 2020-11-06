Digital MRO Market by Technology (Predictive Maintenance, AR/VR, 3D Printing, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Big Data Analytics, Digital Twin, IOT)- Forecast to 2030

The Digital MRO Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Digital MRO Market with Forecasts 2030.

The Digital MRO Market is projected to grow from USD 606 Million in 2020 to USD 1,809 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2020 to 2030. This report spread across 198 Pages, Profiling 21 Companies and Supported with 140 Tables and 55 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Digital MRO Market:

IBM Corporation (US)

IFS (Sweden)

Ramco Systems (India)

Rusada (Switzerland). SAP (Germany)

Swiss AviationSoftware (Switzerland)

Lufthansa Technik (Germany)

General Electric (US)

Boeing (US)

Honeywell International (US)

Based on application, the artificial intelligence segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for predictive maintenance, part failure analysis, and troubleshooting.

Based on end user, the MROs segment is projected to lead during the forecast period. Due to the demand for workflow efficiency and reducing aircraft downtime, the market for MROs is expected to lead during the forecast period.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%; Tier 2 – 40%; and Tier 3 – 30%

By Designation: C Level Executives – 40%; Directors – 32%; and Others – 28%

By Region: North America – 40%; Europe – 15%; Asia Pacific – 40%; and Rest of the World – 5%

Competitive Landscape of Digital MRO Market:

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Evaluation Framework

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Star

2.2 Emerging Leader

2.3 Pervasive

2.4 Participant

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping Of Start-Ups

3.1 Progressive Companies

3.2 Responsive Companies

3.3 Starting Blocks

3.4 Dynamic Companies

4 Market Share Of Key Players, 2020

5 Ranking And Revenue Analysis Of Key Players, 2020

6 Competitive Scenario

6.1 New Product Launches

6.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Acquisitions, And Collaborations

6.3 Contracts

Reason to access this report:

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants by providing them the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall digital MRO market and its segments. This study is also expected to provide region-wise information about the applications wherein digital MRO solutions are used.