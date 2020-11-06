Joe Biden draws closer to electoral victory

Will the decision be made in a few hours or is there still a head-to-head race? In two large states, the lead of the current Donald Trump is declining.

Washington (AP) – On the third day after the US presidential election, with the vote count remaining, challenger Joe Biden’s election victory draws closer.

In Pennsylvania, the current Donald Trump’s lead fell to around 22,500 votes by early Friday morning (local time). In Georgia, Trump was still 1,200 votes ahead of Biden.

Pennsylvania, in particular, with its 20 voters, could play a decisive role. Victory in the state would put Biden just above the 270 voters needed to win the presidential election.

In Pennsylvania, the ballots for Election Day itself were counted first, followed by those that arrived by mail. In light of the corona pandemic, Democrats in particular have increasingly opted for postal voting. So it turns out that Trump initially took the lead in Pennsylvania, sometimes with a lead of over 700,000 votes. Votes cast by correspondence could not be counted before election day. After their tally began, Trump’s lead continued to decline.

Georgia has 16 voters. Whether a single hit was enough for Biden to win always depended on subsequent developments in Arizona. The state with eleven voters has already been added to Biden by the AP news agency and Fox News, according to their calculations. Biden would get 264 voters’ votes – and every other state would push him over the threshold.

Trump tended to catch up with Biden in Arizona on Thursday. On Friday night, Biden’s lead increased somewhat to 50,000 votes. AP and Fox News have maintained their forecasts.

Meanwhile, Trump confirmed on Twitter in the middle of the night that he won the election with ease with the votes cast “legally.” The president previously claimed in a White House appearance that Democrats were attempting to fraudulently steal his victory. Twitter immediately warned the tweet that the post may contain misleading information.