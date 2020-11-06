📰 Chaotic oceanic variability in air-sea CO2 flows

Carbon dioxide (CO2) flows that are exchanged at the interface between the ocean and the atmosphere are subject to large regional and annual fluctuations. If these fluctuations are mainly enforced by large-scale atmospheric changes (the large scale, also called air or car scale, is a vehicle used by firefighters and that …) then they are also influenced by dynamics (the word Often used to denote or qualify that which relates to movement, dynamics can be used as internal 🙂 (In France, this name refers to a doctor, pharmacist or dentist, both in activity and in training in the hospital or in …) of the ocean (In geography, an ocean is often defined as a huge body of salt water. In fact, it is more of a volume of which the water is constantly being renewed by …).

Part of the chaotic variability of air-to-sea CO2 flows for time scales (time is a concept developed by humans to capture changes in the world) interannually. Shades of green (Green is a complementary color that corresponds to light with a wavelength between 490 and 570 nm. The human eye has a receptor called the M-cone, the bandwidth of which is focused …) to yellow (There are (at least) five definitions of yellow denoting roughly the same color 🙂 indicate places where this variability significantly contributes to fluctuations in air-sea CO2 fluxes, e.g. B. with currents on board West (West is a cardinal point compared to East. This is the direction in which the sun sets at the equinox, sunset (or Ponant).) Or in the Southern Ocean (ocean) Australian or Antarctic Ocean or Antarctic Ice Ocean is this Waters surrounding Antarctica. It is the fourth ocean on the surface and the last one to be defined as it is …).



French researchers of the LSCE (Laboratoire des Sciences du Climate) (The climate corresponds to the statistical distribution of the atmospheric conditions in a given region during a given period of time. It differs from the meteorology which denotes …) and the environment), CNRM ( National Meteorological Research Center), IPSL (Pierre Simon Laplace Institute) and IGE (Institute for Environmental Geosciences) have quantified these two sources of variability (forced by the atmosphere) (the word atmosphere can have multiple meanings 🙂 or spontaneously emitted by the ocean) and their respective Contributions to variations in air-to-sea CO2 flows over large ocean regions.

This study is based on the analysis of three numerical simulations of the world ocean, which depict the interactions between the dynamics of the ocean (e.g. currents or mixing). A mixture is an association of two or more solid, liquid or gaseous substances that do not interact chemically. The result of …) vertical) and marine biogeochemistry (simplified representation of the marine ecosystem). These simulations were done with a relatively fine horizontal resolution (1/4 degree (the word degree has several meanings, it is used in the following fields in particular :), i.e. about 25 km) to enable the representation of a Part of the effect of mesoscale ocean eddies on physical and biogeochemical quantities. The three simulations were carried out with identical atmospheric forcing, but with very small deviations in their initial states.

Through this study, the authors show that nonlinear and random (i.e. chaotic) oceanic processes control part of air-sea CO2 fluxes over several years. The intensity of these chaotic fluctuations turns out to be all the more important in regions with high kinetic energy (kinetic energy (also called vis viva or living force in ancient scriptures) is the energy that a body possesses, the kinetic energy of a …), where they account for 76% of the interannual variance (in statistics and probability, variance in thermodynamics, variance) of the air-sea CO2 flows.

Find out more:

Gehlen, M., S. Berthet, R. Séférian, Ch. Ethé and T. Penduff (2020).

Quantification of the chaotic intrinsic variability of the CO2 fluxes in the sea air in inter-annual periods. Geophysical research letter. https://doi.org/10.1029/2020GL088304

