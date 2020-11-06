In Windows 10 v2005, Microsoft fixes a bug on the black screen

Windows 10 v2004, also known as the May 2020 update, is not yet available to everyone. The deployment is ongoing and Microsoft continues to fix bugs.

In short, the operating system is still struggling and the development teams are working to bring what is necessary to improve stability and performance. We also release updates to address issues that may arise after installation.

In that regard, the giant has just fixed a display issue with the Office Office Suite and certain configurations. The number of victims is limited, but it affects one original aspect, productivity. In his opinion, the software giant declares that the situation has been corrected. To do this, simply install the latest cumulative update for Windows 10 v2004.

It is stated

“If on a Windows 10 v2004 device with an integrated display (e.g. a laptop or tablet) an external display is connected in duplicate mode from your main display, both monitors will flash and the external monitor will go black when you try to use one Office application (e.g. Word) to draw. This can also be the case with other applications that can provide character options, such as: B. Whiteboard. When you go to Device Manager, you’ll see a warning icon (a yellow triangle with an exclamation point) next to your graphics controller. “

Windows 10 and KB4577063

The update to be installed is KB4577063. It was previewed on October 1st

On the other hand, the company has also recognized that this update is accompanied by a number of issues, including a certificate error.

“System and user certificates can be lost when a device is updated from Windows 10 v1809 or later to one of the latest versions of Windows 10. This issue affects devices or cumulative updates dated September 16 were installed. It can occur when upgrading to a newer version of the operating system on which the updates were not released on October 13, 2020 or later. This occurs when the update is deployed through an outdated channel or medium through an administrative tool such as Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) or Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager. This can also happen when using outdated physical media or ISO images that do not contain the latest updates. “

Note that this error does not occur when using Windows Update or Windows Update for Business. The explanation is simple. These two channels ensure that the latest cumulative update is installed. It automatically includes all previously released and the latest fixes.

Microsoft is expected to release new cumulative updates as part of its major monthly maintenance program known as Patch Tuesday. All versions of Windows 10 will be improved, including the May 2020 update. The latest version of Windows 10 is the October 2020 update. It is currently rolling out gradually.