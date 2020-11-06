Business
Global Robo Advice Market 2020-2025 (Impact of Covid-19) | Ellevest, Personal Capital, SigFig, Betterment LLC., Scalable Capital, FutureAdvisor, etc.
The latest research report on the “Robo Advice Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2028” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Robo Advice market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Robo Advice market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Robo Advice Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Robo Advice market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.
Leading companies reviewed in the Robo Advice Market report are: Ellevest, Personal Capital, SigFig, Betterment LLC., Scalable Capital, FutureAdvisor
The report covers various aspects of the Robo Advice market segmented into product type, application and end-use. The report provides market numbers for the years 2018 and 2019 based on actual market findings also market estimates for forecasts for the period from 2020 to 2020 for each of the products types, applications and end-use segments.
Furthermore, the report includes a detailed competitive analysis among the market participants in the Robo Advice market. The report offers an in-depth comparative analysis of the competitors in the market based on their product offerings, market share and geographic presence. Some of the leading companies covered in the report include Ellevest, Personal Capital, SigFig, Betterment LLC., Scalable Capital, FutureAdvisor
We are continuously monitoring the market developments and changes occurring as a direct or indirect impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thereby, we are in a position to provide information on the market values and trends for both pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 scenarios.
Target audiences for the report include:
- Companies operating in the Robo Advice market
- Stakeholders in the Robo Advice market
- Investment and private equity firms
- Government and regulatory authorities
- Industry experts and Analysts
- End users
Robo Advice Market Segmentation, By Product Type:
Pure Robo-Advisors, Hybrid Robo-Advisors
Robo Advice Market Segmentation, By Application:
Automated Financial Planning, Financial Advice,, Brokerage, Fund Platforms, Others
Robo Advice Market Segmentation, By Geography:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Focus Areas in the Report:
- Robo Advice Market Size and Forecast 2018 – 2028
- Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Robo Advice Market
- Major Developments in the Robo Advice Industry
- Market Dynamics Impacting the Robo Advice Industry
- Competitive Landscape of Robo Advice Industry
- The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Robo Advice Industry
- Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Robo Advice Market
- Robo Advice Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2018 – 2028
- Robo Advice Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2018 – 2028
- Robo Advice Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2018 – 2028
- Robo Advice Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2018 – 2028