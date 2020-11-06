Day 7: Summit in Dortmund, crisis meeting in Mainz

Berlin (AP) – The Bundesliga summit between Borussia Dortmund and tied leaders FC Bayern surpass Bundesliga matchday seven this weekend. But there is also a very explosive duel in the relegation zone:

THE PLAY OF THE GAMES: Just in time for Saturday’s summit (6.30 p.m. / Sky), Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern maneuvered to their regular two-and-one table positions. For the first time in eleven years, the two industry leaders are tied on points before a direct duel – at this point, however, as the twelfth and eighth table. This does not bode well for BVB: at the time, Munich had won 5-1 in Dortmund.

UNDER PRESSURE: In the crisis duel between the bottom of Mainz 05 against the penultimate championship of FC Schalke 04, the two clubs without a win this season are hoping for a release. While Rhineland Hessen haven’t scored a single point in the previous six match days, Gelsenkirchen’s side have been winless in 22 Premier League games – their last away win so far was on 23 November 2019 in Bremen (2: 1). “Of course, the pressure gets more and more from one match to the next,” said Mainz coach Jan-Moritz Lichte, who, like his colleague Manuel Baum, has taken over the coaching position. leader after the second matchday.

CANCELLATIONS: In view of the sharp increase in the number of infections during the next international matches, Bundesliga clubs are increasingly opposing and refusing their professional trips to national teams. Werder Bremen have already announced that their national players will have to stay in the Hanseatic city, otherwise they will have to be quarantined after their return in accordance with a health department regulation. Arminia Bielefeld will not let five players travel either. According to the world association FIFA, there is no obligation for clubs to park in the event of a subsequent quarantine.

LABBADIAS 100 .: In the sixth attempt, Bruno Labbadia finally wants to win his 100th victory as a Bundesliga coach. After five games without a sense of accomplishment, Hertha BSC caused a sensation before the game at FC Augsburg, however, around a payment delay of 100 million euros. Investor Lars Windhorst is said to be upset because of Hertha’s defensive strategy in the transfer market. Labbadia wants to focus on the sporting aspects. “We try to do our job by working on things.”

ZONE KRUSES 30: Max Kruse wasn’t just fast on the pitch recently. A speed trap in a 30 km / h zone annoyed the star striker of Union Berlin. Ahead of the game against Arminia Bielefeld, however, the ex-national player galloped with police abuse via Instagram. He picked up on that, but the 32-year-old didn’t seem exactly insightful. His club did not want to take a stand. At Union, they just hope Kruse will rekindle the turbo on the lawn against the newcomer.