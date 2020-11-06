X- by-Wire Market 2020 Will Reach at CAGR of 14.5 By 2027 – By Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast| Global Companies- Continental AG, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC

The automotive sector has emerged as one of the major beneficiaries of technological advancement in sensors, and is increasingly adopting different sensor types to upgrade the existing models from the viewpoint of safety and enhanced functionality. The global automotive industry has been experiencing a period of rapid growth and profitability in the past years, opening a wide array of opportunities for modernized technological innovations.

The major players covered in the X-by-wire market report are Continental AG, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Orscheln Products LLC, AF Friedrichshafen AG, Bosh Engineering GmbH, Danaher, ME MOBIL ELEKTRONIK GMBH, SKF, Infineon Technologies AG, CTS Corp, Infineon Technologies AG, THE NISSAN MOTOR Company, Ltd, Citroen, Parker Hannifin, TORC Technologies among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

X-by-wire market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 14.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for light weight and fuel efficient vehicles are key factors for the growth of the market.

X-by-wire market is segmented on the basis of system type and vehicle type. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of system type, the X-by-wire market is segmented into throttle-by-wire, suspension-by-wire, fly-by-wire, shift-by-wire, park-by-wire and others.

Based on vehicle type, the X-by-wire market is segmented into commercial and passenger.

