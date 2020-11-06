📰 What do we dream of in times of COVID?

If your dreams haven’t been the same since the pandemic started, you are not alone. And if you’re more of those who don’t remember their dreams, you know that those who do remember them don’t just dream of viruses (a virus is a biological entity that needs a host cell to be the uses components to multiply. Viruses exist in an extracellular form or …).



"I dreamed that the school had contacted me to let me know that they had decided that their whole class would come to my house and that I should teach them while the school was closed. "This is one of the dreams that the New York Times recently reported on in a Scientific Research report about "pandemic dreams".

The psychologist Deirdre Barrett of the School of Medicine Harvard University, to which we owe the expression "pandemic dreams", reports that thousands of questionnaires were filled out by various people, including this mother of a 10 year old child. And although these questionnaires do not allow us to make figures about the phenomenon, in his eyes they are enough to conclude that the content of dreams changes between the onset of the pandemic and in the last few months. This is an overview of what worries people at different times during the year.

The scientific journal Dreaming of which Barrett is the editor-in-chief published in September four studies on the subject, including one on dreams in the US and one on those in Italy. There are more similarities than differences, with the daily difficulties apparently the same, of a country in the other. Not to mention the fears:

"I looked at my stomach and saw lines of dark blue. I "remembered" that these were the first signs of COVID infection . "Or:" I'm being taken for a COVID-19 test. But it's a multiple choice exam and I can't find any of the right answers. They tell me that I have failed and have the disease.

On the other hand, according to Barrett, in one of the studies there are differences between men and women. The dreams of women are more often negative than those of men and show a higher degree of fear – nevertheless it is for both groups had higher levels of fear than before the pandemic. But for many people it is clear how their dream was exaggerated – no, your house won't be turned into a screening center – helped them laugh and put it in perspective.

And there is everything as well as pleasant dreams: you hold meetings of family or friends or extinction Virus: "I dreamed about it, that the [virus] To find music, scientists had to compose a melody that matched the melody of the virus. "

An excerpt from the book Pandemic Dreams on the Science Friday Show website

