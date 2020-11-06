📰 Crystals show how dangerous volcanoes are

A new analysis technique makes it possible to evaluate the volume of volcanic magma reservoirs and to provide information about the possible extent of future eruptions.

Cathodoluminescence image of zirconium crystals from the Nevado de Toluca volcano in Mexico. © UNIGE / WEBER



Most volcanoes are dormant and have not erupted in hundreds or even thousands of years. Their danger is often neglected by the residents living in their vicinity. A team of volcanologists from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) is the public university of the Canton of Geneva in Switzerland. It was founded in 1559 by Jean Calvin under the name Académie de Genève as a seminary theological and humanistic, …) (UNIGE) in collaboration with the university (A university is a university whose aim is the production of knowledge (research), its preservation and is. d ‘Heidelberg (Heidelberg is a city in Germany in the Neckar Valley, northwest of the state of Baden-Württemberg. The name “Heidelberg” can come from blueberry, which means …) in Germany, (Graphie) has developed a technique that causes the devastating Predict the potential of volcanoes. Thanks to the extraction of zircon (the word zircon comes either from the Arabic zarqun, “vermilion”, or from the Persian zargun, golden. We find this etymology in the English jargoon, the …), a small crystal (crystal is a common one Term for a solid body with regular shapes, although this usage differs somewhat from the scientific definition of this word (according to Union …), which is contained in volcanic rocks, scientists have succeeded in calculating the size of reservoirs with eruptible magma from the Mexican volcano Nevado de Toluca. With a reservoir of 350 km3 approximately four times the volume (Volume in the physical or mathematical sciences is a quantity that measures the extent of an object or part of space.) Lake Geneva (Lake Geneva (also called Lake Geneva in some regions ) is a large lake of glacial origin between Switzerland and …). This volcano is potentially devastating. The technique, applicable to most of the volcanoes around the world, is described in the scientific journal (A scientist is a person who devotes himself to the study of a science or sciences and dedicates himself to the study of a field with rigor and methods …) nature communication.

The most devastating volcanic eruptions in the last 100 years have been volcanoes, which erupt infrequently and have therefore escaped scientists’ radar. Today the life (life is the given name 🙂 of the 800 million people in the world (the word world can mean 🙂 who live around volcanoes depends on it. A decisive factor for the dangerousness of a volcano is the volume of eruptible magma that is present in reservoirs and volcanic galleries. It gives information about the possible extent of future eruptions. Unfortunately, this amount (amount is a generic term in metrology (number, amount); a scalar, a vector, a number of objects, or some other way of designating the value of a collection or group of things.) Of magma is through direct observation undetectable (observation is the act of carefully monitoring phenomena, without the desire to modify them with the help of means of investigation, and …) direct, since it is at depths of up to 10 ° C 6-10 km from removed from the surface (A surface generally refers to the surface layer of an object. The term has several meanings, sometimes a geometric object, sometimes a physical boundary, …) terrestrial.

Clocks with integrated thermometers

UNIGE volcanologists have used a new approach that combines zirconology and thermal modeling (thermal is the science that deals with the generation of energy, the use of energy to produce heat or energy cold and different heat transfers …) to the volume of the potentially eruptible magma in volcanic reservoirs. Zircon is a small crystal found in volcanic rocks. It contains uranium (uranium is a chemical element with the symbol U and atomic number 92. It is a fairly common natural element: more common than …) and thorium (thorium is a chemical element, a metal of the actinide family with the symbol Th and the ordinal number 90.).

Since these are radioactive elements, we can date their crystallization. In addition, zirconium crystallizes only in one area (geomorphology defines an area as an accumulation of material on the coast, the size of which ranges from fine sand aux …) specific temperature (temperature is a physical quantity that is measured with a thermometer and in the Thermometry was studied. In life …). Thanks to these two parameters, the speed (we distinguish 🙂 The cooling of the magma under the volcano can be calculated. The larger the volume, the longer it takes (time is a man-made concept to capture the change in the world) to cool it down. So we can derive the volume of magma from the cooling rate. We have analyzed the erupting zircons over the last 1.5 million (one million (1,000,000) is the natural integer that follows nine hundred and ninety-nine thousand nine hundred and ninety-nine (999,999) and which …) years to trace the evolution of the temperature of the under The magma stored in the volcano can be determined over time and thus its volume. “, reports Gregor Weber, postdoc at UNIGE and co-author of the study. The approach doubles the resolution of existing techniques.

Sleeping monster

The study applies its methodology to the Mexican volcano Nevado de Toluca, also called Xinantécatl, an emblematic example of a dormant volcano (sleep is a recurring natural state of loss of consciousness (but without loss of sensory reception) from outside). accompanied by a decrease …) in a very populous area in the neighborhood (The concept of neighborhood corresponds to an axiomatic approach similar to that of topology. The topology deals more naturally with global terms such as …) from The city (A City is an urban entity (a “human settlement” for the United Nations) in Mexico City (Mexico City (Ciudad de México in Spanish) is the capital of Mexico and is located in the heights of the center of the country on a Altitude of 2200 m. It is often referred to by the name …). The results made it possible to determine the maximum size of a future eruption of this volcano. With a volume of 350 km3, the eruption of the Mexican volcano is therefore possibly devastating. “The system can wake up quickly if the supply of magma is resumed in the depths,” warns Gregor Weber.

Align radars

This discovery is important for a quantitative assessment of volcanic risk. “Knowing the size of a volcanic reservoir is important in identifying the volcanoes most likely to cause a large-scale future eruption. Our approach is a novel way of evaluating candidates for such eruptions.” says Gregor Weber. This approach is applicable to most volcanoes, regardless of whether they are active (the term activity can refer to a profession) or they are asleep. It provides valuable information on which volcanic systems need to be monitored more closely.

Did you like this article? Would you like to support us? Share and / or comment on it with your friends on social media. This will encourage us to post more similar topics!