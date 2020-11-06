🔎 Diet – definition and explanations

introduction

Nutrition (from the Latin Nutrire: nourish) refers to the processes by which a living being transforms food in order to ensure its function. Nutrition (from the Latin Nutrire: to nourish) refers to the processes by which a living being transforms food in order to ensure its function. That …) is also a science (science (Latin Scientia, “knowledge”) is). According to the Le Robert dictionary “What we know when we have learned what we …) multidisciplinary, consisting of two main axes. Physiology (from the Greek φύσις, Phusis, nature and λόγος, logos, study, Science) studies the role, function and mechanical organization, …) of nutrition is concerned with the way in which the body carries out the conversion of food, ie metabolic processes, which includes the study of the role of macronutrients and micronutrients at the level of Cellular biochemical mechanisms and the consequences of an imbalance between energy on the tissue (energy refers in common sense to anything that enables the performance of a work, heat, generate light, generate movement.) is absorbed by the body and consumed. The nutritional psychology analyzes the eating habits of individuals (The Wiktionary is a free and open source dictionary project similar like Wikipedia (both supported by the Wikimedia Foundation). Or the group. Questions like “Why do we eat? “Or” how do we choose our food? “. In humans (a man is an adult male individual of the species Modern Man (Homo sapiens) or simply” man “. The prepubescent male is referred to as …) these questions are related to environmental factors such as the environment (The Environment is everything that surrounds us. It is the set of natural and artificial elements in which human life takes place. In current ecological issues, the term The environment is currently tending to …) the media (we call media an impersonal means of Dissemination of information (such as press, radio, television) used for communication. The media allow the dissemination of information on a large scale number of people without the possibility of …) and health policy (health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and consists not only of the absence of illness or …) as well as’ with its specifics such as income or Culture e (The UNESCO definition of culture is as follows [1] :).

Food definition

Since nutrition deals with the relationship between living organisms and food, it is necessary to define what is included as food. There are two definitions depending on the physiological or psychological approach. In the first case, food includes everything (the whole, understood as the whole of that which exists, is often interpreted as the world or the universe.) That which is nutritious, that is, what is “necessary ingestion”, survival, good health and growth of young people ”. The psychological approach is more restrictive considering that “the most nutritious substance can hardly be considered food if no one eats it. [car] People generally don’t think about what they are eating in terms of nutrients. “In other words, a food in the sense of (SENS (Strategies for Engineered Negligible Senescence)) is a scientific project aimed at radically extending human life expectancy ….) (Life is the given name 🙂 Electricity depends on the context ab (The context of an event contains the circumstances and conditions that surround it; the context of a word, sentence or text contains the words that surround it. Context traditionally derived from …) cultural: for example whale eyes (The whale is a large marine mammal classified in the order of whales, the term applies to several different species in the submissions of …) are nutritious as they contain protein and vitamin A (vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin.) but a person might not consider this acceptable food.

Thirst (Thirst is the feeling of need to drink and indicates a lack of water in the body. Under the control of the hypothalamus, thirst intervenes …)

Pressure mapping (Pressure is a basic physical term. It can be thought of as a force relating to the surface to which it is applied.) Osmotic on red blood cells.

The feeling of thirst is understood by studying the mechanisms of red blood cells. The inside of a red blood cell (The color red reacts to different definitions depending on the chromatic system used.) The so-called cytoplasm is separated from the outside by a membrane that allows passage (The genus Passer was created by the French zoologist Mathurin Jacques Brisson (1723- 1806) in 1760.) Water (water is an ubiquitous chemical compound on earth that is essential for all known living organisms.) And is therefore referred to as semi-permeable. Pressure is exerted between the inside of the cell and the outside, depending on the respective concentrations of the solute. If the concentration outside is lower than inside the cell, it begins to swell due to the phenomenon of osmosis (osmosis refers to the phenomenon of diffusion of solvent molecules (water in general)) through a semipermeable membrane that contains two liquids with different concentrations of dissolved solids Separates substances. The passage of the solvent from a …) and may possibly explode since its membrane is not expandable. The exterior, i.e. H. Plasma (In physics, plasma describes a state of matter that consists of charged particles (ions and electrons). Quark-gluon plasma is a plasma that …), is then referred to as hypotonic. Conversely (In mathematics, the inverse of an element x of a set endowed with an internal law of composition denoted by multiplication is an element y such that xy = yx = 1 when denotes 1 .. .), it may be hypertonic and the cell will then try to restore the pressure by letting water flow outside. This second scenario occurs when there is not enough water in the body: Less water means a higher concentration of solutes outside the cells. This pressure is an extremely sensitive mechanism to induce feelings of thirst: an increase of 2 to 3% is enough to feel a need (needs are at the level of the interaction between the individual and the environment. This is often the case, classifying human needs into three Main categories: primary needs, secondary needs and needs …) heavy drinking, both in humans and in monkeys (A monkey (from the Latin Simius, plural Simia) is an animal that belongs to the group identified by the order of Primates is formed. Among the primates it is not …) or the rat (The word “rat” in French in colloquial language most often denotes certain rodent mammals such as rattus or …). This effect can be checked by injecting a solution with a high concentration of salt, and the intensity of thirst is proportional to the pressure.

However, the body also has its regulatory mechanisms: the basis of the brain (The brain is the main organ of the central nervous system of animals. The brain processes information from the senses and controls many body functions, including motor skills …) reacts by secreting a hormone (a hormone is a chemical messenger that is carried by the circulatory system and acts at some distance from its production site by binding to receptors …) Antidiuretic that acts on the kidneys by saving water by filtering the urine. These pressures increase when a person eats, and this action also affects the kidneys, which need more water for waste. Drinking before or during the meal thus contributes to balance. On the other hand, another reaction of the body to the rise in pressure is a mouth (the mouth (also called the oral cavity or cavity) is the opening through which food from an animal enters its body. ‘Also used, but with a familiar meaning …) Dryness due to reduced saliva (saliva is a body fluid secreted by the salivary glands in the mouth). However, it cannot be concluded that a dry mouth is a mechanism of the body to ensure that the individual drinks: a counterexample (In mathematics, a counterexample is an example, specific case, or result general that contradicts first impressions A counterexample can also be given …) The simple thing is that people with malfunctioning salivary glands drink appropriate amounts and the feeling they experience does not push them (pushing is the name for an illegal car race in Réunion.) Do not drink.

Understanding osmotic pressure provides insight into its basic mechanisms, but many questions remain open, such as: B. how an organism determines the amount (amount is a generic term in metrology (number, amount); a scalar, a vector, number of objects or another way of naming the value of a collection or group of …) drinking water .

