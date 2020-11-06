Sci-Tech

Global Direct Life Insurance Market (2020-2026) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: AXA, MetLife, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, AIA Group Limited, WanaArtha Life, Munich Re Group, etc.

The latest research report on the “Direct Life Insurance Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2028” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Direct Life Insurance market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Direct Life Insurance market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Direct Life Insurance Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Direct Life Insurance market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

Leading companies reviewed in the Direct Life Insurance Market report are: AXA, MetLife, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, AIA Group Limited, WanaArtha Life, Munich Re Group

The report covers various aspects of the Direct Life Insurance market segmented into product type, application and end-use. The report provides market numbers for the years 2018 and 2019 based on actual market findings also market estimates for forecasts for the period from 2020 to 2020 for each of the products types, applications and end-use segments.

***NOTE***

We are continuously monitoring the market developments and changes occurring as a direct or indirect impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thereby, we are in a position to provide information on the market values and trends for both pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 scenarios.

Target audiences for the report include:

  • Companies operating in the Direct Life Insurance market
  • Stakeholders in the Direct Life Insurance market
  • Investment and private equity firms
  • Government and regulatory authorities
  • Industry experts and Analysts
  • End users

Direct Life Insurance Market Segmentation, By Product Type:
Term Life, Whole Life, Universal Life

Direct Life Insurance Market Segmentation, By Application:
Residential, Travel, Others

Direct Life Insurance Market Segmentation, By Geography:

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Rest of the World
    • Latin America
    • Middle East and Africa

 Key Focus Areas in the Report:

  1. Direct Life Insurance Market Size and Forecast 2018 – 2028
  2. Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Direct Life Insurance Market
  3. Major Developments in the Direct Life Insurance Industry
  4. Market Dynamics Impacting the Direct Life Insurance Industry
  5. Competitive Landscape of Direct Life Insurance Industry
  6. The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Direct Life Insurance Industry
  7. Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Direct Life Insurance Market
  8. Direct Life Insurance Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2018 – 2028
  9. Direct Life Insurance Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2018 – 2028
  10. Direct Life Insurance Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2018 – 2028
  11. Direct Life Insurance Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2018 – 2028

