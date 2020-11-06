BusinessHealthIndustriesInternationalLIfestyleSci-TechSports

2020 Israel Power Market Report- Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Impact of COVID-19 | The Israel Electric Corporation Ltd, Dalia Power Energies Ltd

November 6, 2020

ReportsnReports added Israel Power Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Israel Power Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Israel Power Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

The Israel Electric Corporation Ltd, Dalia Power Energies Ltd

This report elaborates the power market structure of Israel and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country’s power market regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape, and power projects at various stages of the supply chain are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the countrys power sector is also included in the report.
List of Tables
Table 1: Power Market, Israel, Macroeconomic Factors, 2000-202
Table 2: Renewable Energy Feed-in Tariffs, Israel,2020
Table 3: Power Market, Israel, Cumulative Capacity and Annual Generation, 2000-2030
Table 4: Thermal Power Market, Israel, Cumulative Capacity and Annual Generation, 2000-2030
Table 5: Thermal Power Market, Israel, Major Plants, 2019
Table 6: Hydropower Market, Israel, Cumulative Capacity and Annual Generation, 2000-2030
Table 7: Hydropower Market, Israel, MajorPlants, 2019
Table 8: Renewable Power Market, Israel, Cumulative Capacity and Annual Generation, 2000-2030
Table 9: Renewable Power Market, Israel, Major Plants, 2019
Table 10: Power Market, Israel, Transmission Line Length (Ckm) by Voltage Level, 2008-2025
Table 11: Power Market, Israel, Distribution Line Length (Ckm) by Voltage Level, 2008-2025
Table 12: Abbreviations

