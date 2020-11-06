Industries
Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market 2020-2025 (Impact of Covid-19) | Magna International Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Delphi Automotive Company, Autoliv Inc., Valeo, etc.
The latest research report on the “Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2028” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.
Leading companies reviewed in the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market report are: Magna International Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Delphi Automotive Company, Autoliv Inc., Valeo
The report covers various aspects of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market segmented into product type, application and end-use. The report provides market numbers for the years 2018 and 2019 based on actual market findings also market estimates for forecasts for the period from 2020 to 2020 for each of the products types, applications and end-use segments.
Furthermore, the report includes a detailed competitive analysis among the market participants in the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market. The report offers an in-depth comparative analysis of the competitors in the market based on their product offerings, market share and geographic presence. Some of the leading companies covered in the report include Magna International Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Delphi Automotive Company, Autoliv Inc., Valeo
***NOTE***
We are continuously monitoring the market developments and changes occurring as a direct or indirect impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thereby, we are in a position to provide information on the market values and trends for both pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 scenarios.
Target audiences for the report include:
- Companies operating in the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market
- Stakeholders in the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market
- Investment and private equity firms
- Government and regulatory authorities
- Industry experts and Analysts
- End users
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Segmentation, By Product Type:
Image Sensor, Lidar Sensor, Ultrasonic Sensor, Infrared (IR) Sensor, Radar Sensor, Laser
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Segmentation, By Application:
Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Buses, Trucks
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Segmentation, By Geography:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Focus Areas in the Report:
- Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size and Forecast 2018 – 2028
- Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market
- Major Developments in the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Industry
- Market Dynamics Impacting the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Industry
- Competitive Landscape of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Industry
- The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Industry
- Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market
- Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2018 – 2028
- Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2018 – 2028
- Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2018 – 2028
- Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2018 – 2028