Dietmar Hamann: “Dortmund’s chances are better than they have been for a long time”

Berlin (AP) – Former Bayern professional Dietmar Hamann sees a good chance that Borussia Dortmund will win the Bundesliga championship game against FC Bayern Munich on Saturday (6.30 p.m. / Sky).

“Dortmund’s chances of beating Bayern are better than they have been for a long time. There is actually no better time for Dortmund to play against Bayern, “the former national player told” Funke Mediengruppe “newspapers.

For BVB speak his defensive strength and the greatest freshness compared to the champions of the German football record. “They were able to take a few weeks of summer vacation when Bayern only had a few days off,” Hamann said. “These games every three days are an incredible burden, both physically and mentally.”

At the same time, the 47-year-old reiterated his criticism of the Dortmund side’s decision to retain Marco Reus as captain. Reus (31) is an exceptional player, “perhaps the most talented attacking player we have in Germany”. But the national player is too often injured and is currently too busy with himself – it puts pressure on Reus and the team. “In the long term, that’s not a condition for the captain not to play every three games on average. My feeling is that Dortmund are weakening right now, ”said Hamann.