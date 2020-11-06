Retail Packaged Bread Market Forecast to 2027 – Bimbo Bakeries USA, BreadTalk Group, Finsbury Food Group Plc, Flowers Foods, Gonnella Baking Company

The retail packaged bread usually includes all bread items available on the shelves of retail outlets in packaged forms, displaying the brands and product details. The nutritious wheat-based bread values are significantly higher and thus have a notable impact on the market consumption pattern. Many consumers are becoming aware of the multiple food ingredients and their influence on their health. They prefer clear packaging over locally purchased food items, as it provides detailed information on the key ingredients and nutritional values.

The factors contributing to this market’s growth are the growing urban population and the hectic lifestyle, growing health awareness, thereby increasing the demand for ready-to-eat products. Besides, technological innovation, increasing disposable income, and the adoption of western-styled bakeries are the other factors propelling this market’s growth. The global retail packaged bread industry will witness high competition due to the adoption of aggressive strategies, including geographic expansion and business diversification, to gain high visibility in the market. Therefore, this will help the bread manufacturers reach a more significant number of consumers and expand their businesses. However, the complexities and reluctance associated with implementing and adopting advanced technologies may hamper the market share expansion over the study period.

The List of Companies

1. Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc.

2. BreadTalk Group

3. Finsbury Food Group Plc

4. Flowers Foods Inc.

5. Gonnella Baking Company

6. H and S Bakery Inc.

7. Johnston’s Bakery Inc.

8. United States Bakery

9. Weston Foods US Inc.

10. Yamazaki Baking

Impact of COVID-19 to the Retail Packaged Bread Report

This coronavirus outbreak has led various industry players to change business strategies and innovate their products. Moreover, it has created lucrative opportunities and few fallbacks that have revamped the overall industry. This report has integrated the data influenced by the COVID-19 effect and provided granular analysis on what market segments would play a crucial role in the growth of the Retail Packaged Bread market. It also includes insights into the successful strategies implemented by the leading players to stay ahead in the competition.

The market research team has been closely monitoring the market since 2015 and has covered the wide spectrum of the market to provide insightful data for the forecast period 2020-2027. The insight partners have provided crucial data in a graphical representation with the help of tables, bar graphs, pie charts, histograms, and info graphics. To give a detailed analysis of the market, the market segments have been fragmented into sub-segments. The segments drivers, challenges, and restraints are also considered which is vital for the market growth. Besides this, it also covers the impacts of government regulation policies and regulations on the market.

