More Hartz IV and fingerprints in the “Perso”

Berlin (dpa) – From Hartz IV rates higher to ‘loss buffer’ obligation for banks – the Bundestag passed a slew of laws in a session of over 2pm on Thursday evening.

The German news agency sums up the most important decisions:

SOCIAL: The 5.6 million Hartz IV beneficiaries in Germany can expect more money in the coming year. The Bundestag has decided to increase the standard monthly tariffs slightly. If the Federal Council also agrees, a single adult will in future receive 446 euros per month, or 14 euros more than before. The price for young people aged 14 to 17 increases from 45 euros to 373 euros and that for children up to 5 years from 33 to 283 euros. For children between 6 and 13 years of age, a monthly increase of only one euro is foreseen at 309 euros – according to the Ministry of Social Affairs, however, this age group benefited more than the average during the last recalculation.

ADMINISTRATION: New ID cards must contain two digitally stored fingerprints from next August. In May 2025, new passport photo requirements will also come into effect: they will then have to be created exclusively digitally and sent securely to the passport authority or taken on site. In addition, people who do not attribute themselves to either sex can in future have an “X” written in their passport instead of “M” for men or “F” for women.

INTERNAL SECURITY I: Deported threats and serious criminal aliens who return to Germany despite the ban on entering Germany will more easily be able to get to prison in the future. Such a returnee can be arrested by decision of a court if he poses a significant threat to internal security or to the “life and physical integrity” of another person. To make this legally possible, the Bundestag introduced “additional preparatory detention” as a new ground for detention.

DOMESTIC SECURITY II: To combat international terrorism, certain information requirements of airlines, financial service providers and telephone companies have been permanently enshrined in law. This involves, among other things, transmitting cell phone numbers. Parliament thus consolidated a number of regulations which were initially introduced only for a limited period in 2002 under the impact of the September 11 attacks.

CENSUS: Due to the corona pandemic, the census planned for the coming year will be postponed to 2022. As staff had to be withdrawn to support the health authorities, the statistical offices could not have prepared the “2021 census” as expected, it was said. Ten years after the last big census, a lot of data on Germany should be updated – for example on the number of people as well as their employment and housing situation.

INFRASTRUCTURE: Rail lines should be digitized and electrified faster and easier. This objective is pursued by the Act on Accelerating Investments adopted by the Bundestag, which provides for a shortening of planning and approval procedures – for example by removing the often lengthy procedure for approving plans in some cases.

BANKS: Stricter regulations for banks aim to make the financial sector more resilient to crises and better protect small investors and taxpayers from losses. Going forward, for example, big banks will need to set aside a “loss buffer” of at least eight percent of total assets, which will cushion losses in a crisis. In addition, they cannot exceed a debt limit of 3% of the balance sheet total.

ENERGY: More wind power must be produced on the high seas. The expansion target for 2030 has been raised in the Bundestag from 15 gigawatts to 20 gigawatts, and by 2040 it should even be 40 gigawatts.