This Sunday there is a solidarity concert of The Black Mamba in the underground village

It promises to be a special musical session, on stage and off. There will be a collection of food.

Sundays are synonymous with concerts.

In a year that has been a huge challenge for the arts, Village Underground Lisboa continues to want to stand out as a creative platform, a platform that, in addition to the arts, pays attention to the present times.

After names like Agir and Frankie Chavez, among others, performed in October, in November the Village Underground is once again synonymous with concerts. Milton Gulli, Cachupa Psicadélica and LOT are on the program this month but the next concert, already this Sunday, November 8, is in the name of The Black Mamba.

It will not only be a show with animation on stage. There is also a mission of solidarity. In collaboration with the Audiovisual Union, the food drive is planned for professionals in the audiovisual sector who have found themselves without work in these times of pandemic. There is also an auction of used audiovisual items, the proceeds of which will be used to buy more food.

In a statement, Village Underground points out that “music and the arts in general have never played such a transformative and essential role in life today”. And it is between this uncertainty and this challenge that there is space for the music to continue playing.

Safety and hygiene conditions are guaranteed. The concert begins at 6 p.m., in accordance with the rules in force for shows. Ticket sales are not made by individual tickets but by tables. There are tickets for tables for two, starting at € 10.60, and even tickets for tables for five (€ 26.50). Tickets are on sale online.