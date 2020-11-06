Alternate striker Bailey becomes Bayer’s savior

Petah Tikva (dpa) – He led the decisive goal as a substitute striker with just 1.78 meters, became Bayer Leverkusen’s savior and received praise from coach Peter Bosz: Leon Bailey lived the Werkself in 4: 2 (2: 2) the Europa League in Hapoel Be’er Sheva had a great evening.

He obviously enjoyed the uplifting feeling. “Of course both goals were good for me,” said the 23-year-old: “But it was more important that we win.” The personal success was all the more positive as Bailey’s preparation for the season had been a nightmare. After the birthday party of Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt, infected with the corona virus, the Jamaican had to isolate himself at home. Club officials are said to be annoyed by his recklessness, authorities kept him in Jamaica for around three and a half weeks instead of the planned two weeks, once the departure of the private plane was prevented shortly before takeoff. Finally, Bailey returned the day before the start of the season, with a huge training deficit. A month after the start of the season, he had completed 23 minutes of competitive play.

But Bailey worked hard, not only to regain his form but also a certain lightness. “He’s improving from match to match,” Bosz had already said in recent days. In Israel, Bailey did better. In the six competitive games since mid-October, he has meanwhile been involved in six goals. A form reminiscent of the one with which Bailey once swept the Bundesliga in the fall of 2017 and has since dribbled on the wishlists of many top European clubs. But because he’s not only seen as light-hearted, but also sometimes frivolous at times, he kept getting in his way.

His newfound strength is also due to an additional option that Bosz discovered out of necessity. After the sale of Kevin Volland to Monaco, Kai Havertz, who replaced him often, went to Chelsea and new striker Patrik Schick got injured early, Bailey is the coach’s first replacement option in the center of storm. “I knew he was a very good head player, even though he was not very tall,” said Bosz: “And it’s good that he is now scoring goals like that. It helps us a lot. that he can also play a center forward. “

And so, after a “very bad half” for the winner of the Israel Cup, Bosz resorted to this means. Schick’s regular replacement Lucas Alario was not involved in the game, the change during the break paved the way for victory. And so the season that started so badly for him could be a good one for Bailey.