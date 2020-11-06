German judoka goes to European Championship in Czech Republic

Prague (AP) – Athletes from the German Judo Federation will travel to the European Championships in Prague in mid-November despite Corona’s latest records in the Czech Republic.

“On the one hand, the qualifying points for the Olympic Games are very important,” DJB sporting director Ruben Goebel said of the decision. “On the other hand, we just need to get used to how such a competition works in Corona conditions.” The ME will take place in Prague from November 19 to 21, it is the most important judo competition to date since the start of the Corona crisis in the spring.

The Czech Republic recently reported a record with 15,729 confirmed cases in 24 hours. The number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days was 1,594.4 and therefore six and a half times higher than in Germany. The state of emergency with many exit restrictions applies there until November 20.

The DJB and other associations had therefore asked the EJU of the European Judo Union to reconsider the situation of the ME. “There is now a very broad safety concept for holding championships,” said Goebel. EJU President Sergei Solowejtschik defended the European Championship decision with reference to the 2021 Olympic Games: “We have to prepare the athletes for the biggest event of their lives.”

Overall, Goebel fears that the partial lockdown in Germany could result in competitive disadvantages for his athletes ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. “In an international comparison, we already have the feeling that other nations are not taking the corona problem as seriously as we are in Germany,” he said. “There is a lot more training with foreign athletes.” Many classes should have been canceled for DJB athletes. “For us, it is difficult to achieve the necessary level of competitive rigor and the necessary competitive speed.”