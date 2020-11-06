Trump threatens wave of US election lawsuits

Washington (AP) – US President Donald Trump wants to counter the looming election defeat with a wave of lawsuits. The incumbent introduced himself as a victim of electoral fraud during an appearance at the White House.

Several leaders of his Republican Party criticized the president’s decision. Meanwhile, with the tally in the last remaining states, challenger Joe Biden was on track to win the presidential election.

In Pennsylvania and Georgia, Biden continued to catch up with Trump’s initial lead as the ballots received by mail were counted. In Georgia, Biden still had about 1,900 votes behind Trump at 4 a.m. CET, in Pennsylvania it was still a good 42,000. Pennsylvania alone could get Biden to the White House. The state has 20 voters, while to win an election you have to unite 270 voters. Georgia has 16 voters. Whether a single hit was enough for Biden to win always depended on subsequent developments in Arizona.

The state with eleven voters has already been added to Biden by the AP news agency and Fox News, according to their calculations. Biden would get 264 voters’ votes – and every other state would push him over the threshold. At the same time, Trump ended up in Arizona for the last time. At 4 a.m., Biden was still 46,000 votes ahead of Trump. AP and Fox News have maintained their forecasts.

Trump denounced a number of alleged manipulations of Tuesday’s vote when he appeared Thursday evening (local time) without any evidence. He still sees himself as a legitimate winner in a number of countries, despite the ongoing tally. “If you count the legal votes, I win easily,” Trump said. “If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal our vote.”

Trump has so far provided no evidence to support his claims that there had been massive voter fraud. Moreover, there was no evidence of this: Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe election observers said they could “find no evidence of systemic problems”. Trump further criticized the fact that the poll results were knowingly published in error, to his detriment. In fact, many polls have seen challenger Joe Biden much better than previous results.

Trump also announced again that he will defend himself overwhelmingly against defeat in court. “There will be a lot of complaints. We cannot allow an election to be stolen in this way ”. Trump’s team had previously filed suit against the vote count in several states. In Michigan and Georgia, these complaints were dismissed.

In a letter that became known Thursday night, attorneys for the Trump campaign team called on Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate. They alleged they found 3,062 people in Nevada who illegally voted in the state.

Trump has had to endure harsh criticism from members of his party for his actions. “There is no justification for the president’s statements tonight that undermine our democratic process,” Republican Gov. of Maryland, Larry Hogan, wrote on Twitter. In an interview with PBS, he accused Trump and his camp of setting the stage for the current procedure – the questioning of the results – with warnings about postal voting. Hogan is the president of the National Association of Governors.

Congressman Adam Kinzinger has called for evidence of fraud allegations to be produced and presented in court. “Stop spreading the wrong information … This is going crazy,” he wrote on Twitter.

The influential chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Lindsey Graham, sided with Trump and donated $ 500,000 to his lawyer fund.