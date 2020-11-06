Alba Berlin with a decimated team with no luck against Barcelona

Berlin (dpa) – In his first match after Corona’s forced break, German basketball champion Alba Berlin suffered a major defeat. The Berliners lost to the best Spanish team FC Barcelona with 67: 103 (36:56) without a spectator in their own hall.

For Alba, it was the fourth defeat in the fifth Euroleague game. The best pitcher in Berlin was Simone Fontecchio with 17 points. Alba had to do without Peyton Siva and Maodo Lo, who were not yet fit to play after their corona quarantine. In addition, Johannes Thiemann and Louis Olinde were injured. Some players did not get medical clearance before noon to be able to play at all. Junior staff Malte Delow and Lorenz Brenneke completed the decimated team.

In the first few minutes, Alba was able to follow well. In the middle of the first quarter, the first but also the last lead of the game was achieved at 10: 8. After that, the Spaniards played more and more of their quality. They could hardly be stopped under the basket and on three-point shots. Even in the first section, the backlog was in double digits (6:30 p.m.). After that, it continued to grow steadily.

Alba couldn’t change, and the team did not train for two weeks after the seven corona cases on the team and support staff. The lack of strength and lack of rhythm in the game could be noticed by the Berliners from minute to minute. Barcelona have also hit almost every throw. It was therefore the dreaded home defeat in the end.